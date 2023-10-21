Ajman University ranks #22 in the 2024 QS Arab Region rankings

Published: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 2:52 PM

Ajman University (AU) proudly announces its impressive achievements in the 2024 QS Arab Region Rankings. Climbing five places from last year, AU is now the 22nd top university in the region, showing its commitment to academic excellence.

Significantly, AU has once again ranked #1 for international students in the Arab region. This underscores AU’s reputation as the most diverse and inclusive university in the region.

In addition, AU's strong focus on student employment and employability is gaining momentum fast, with the university moving up to rank #8 in employer reputation, a two-spot leap from the previous year.

In an indication of AU’s growing research clout, AU has moved up 25 places in research papers per faculty to rank at #47 in the region. Our research capacity and output continue to show exponential growth annually.

Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor of AU, congratulated the AU community and said: “Through our strategic planning and collective efforts, Ajman University is rising to the top of so many key indicators. Our biggest dreams are coming true thanks to every one of you.

Congratulations to our entire community on AU’s best performance yet in the QS Arab Region rankings. Together, we are creating the future we want to see.”