Ajman University opens spring admissions

Admissions to AU’s various programmes will be open until mid-January 2022. Early applicants can avail special discounts and fee waivers

Ajman University (AU) launched its spring admissions campaign on October 31 at its booth in Najah Expo 2020 Dubai. The two-day event witnessed excellent response with students lining up at the AU booth to avail further information and apply to AU’s highly-ranked and internationally accredited programmes.

Admissions to AU’s various programmes will be open until mid-January 2022. Early applicants can avail special discounts and fee waivers. With strong linkages to leading universities worldwide, AU offers students attractive international study tours and exchange programmes to study abroad for one or more semesters.

Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor, Ajman University, said: “Ajman University is pleased to kick-off its spring admissions campaign this year at Najah Dubai Expo 2020 Dubai. Najah Dubai is an excellent event for the higher education industry in the UAE. The fact that Najah Dubai was held at Expo 2020 Dubai, widely recognised as the greatest show on earth currently, made it even more interesting.

Ajman University is committed to offering students the best academic choices and the most advanced, globally competitive and industry-relevant education that helps them to achieve their dreams.”

To apply, head over to Ajman University’s Sheikh Zayed Centre for conferences and exhibitions or log on to their website.