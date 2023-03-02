Ajman University hosts first on-campus post-pandemic career fair

Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 4:49 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 4:51 PM

Ajman University (AU) hosted its annual Career Fair on March 1, 2023, at the Sheikh Zayed Center for Exhibitions and Conferences at the Ajman University Campus. The event proved an exciting opportunity for AU students and alumni to connect with leading employers and learn more about career opportunities in various industries.

This was the first on-campus career fair by AU since the pandemic and was significant as it offered employers and students enhanced opportunities to interact with each other.

“The AU Career Fair is a phenomenal event not only from a student perspective but also from the point of view of employers. Every year we see the interest in the career fair growing and we appreciate the interest employers take in offering internships, placements, and mentorship to AU students and alumni. This just proves the growing reputation of Ajman University as an incubator of skilled talents who are ready to make a difference in the professional world,” said Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor of Ajman University.

AU career fair 2023 featured a diverse group of local and international companies, including some of the most prominent names in the region. The event provided a platform for students to network with potential employers, learn about available job opportunities, and gain insights into the skills and qualifications that companies are seeking in their new hires.

Ajman University is committed to preparing its students for successful careers and this event is an essential part of its efforts to help them achieve meaningful careers. The career fair 2023 aligns with AU’s strategic plan to enhance the employability of AU graduates and increase their reputation in the job market.

Through its strong relationships with the corporate sector, AU has been able to bring together a wide range of industry leaders to participate in the Career Fair 2023.

To support its commitment towards helping underprivileged students, AU will be contributing the proceeds from the fair, including sponsorship fees to the AU-endowed scholarship fund, a sustainable fund designed to support talented students facing financial challenges that may prevent them from continuing their education.