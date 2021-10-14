Ajman University emerges as one of the fastest growing Arab universities

Continuing its swift and steady rise as one of the leading and fastest growing Arab universities, Ajman University (AU) has risen a significant five places this year to rank #30 in the annual QS Arab Region University Rankings 2022.

Last year, AU had climbed an impressive 10 places to #35 in the Arab region, and this year’s rise to #30 makes it an improvement of 15 places in just two years.

Between 2018 and 2022, AU has moved up an incredible 31 places in the QS Arab University Rankings. Additionally, AU is ranked #2 for International Students in the Arab world, demonstrating its strength in attracting talented students from diverse backgrounds. AU also placed #17 for Employer Reputation, a parameter which it has been consistently improving upon.

“This continuous and impressive rise in rankings despite the global pandemic reflects the endless support and patronage of both His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ajman University. This achievement couldn’t happen without the hard work and dedication to excellence of the AU faculty, staff and not the least, of our talented students.

“Ajman University has been steadfast in its commitment to continuous improvement in the quality of education we deliver, besides providing an enabling environment for innovation and high-quality research that ultimately benefits the region and the larger global society that we operate in,” said AU chancellor Dr Karim Seghir, reflecting on AU’s strong performance in the QS Arab Rankings 2022.

Globally, AU is already ranked among the top 750 universities worldwide as per QS, a reputation enjoyed by less than 2.5 per cent of the universities across the world.

AU’s meteoric rise in the QS Arab rankings has been made possible by its diverse international faculty drawn from over 40 countries and student cohorts that represent over 70 countries globally. Despite its proud Arab roots, the university provides an enabling environment for students of all nationalities to thrive and succeed in a dynamic academic milieu that blends the best of the local and global academic practices.

Initiated in 2014, the QS Arab University Rankings rank universities in the region on a rigorous set of parameters including academic and employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, research impact and other key indicators of academic excellence.