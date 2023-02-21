Ajman University collaborates with IA Experience to train business graduates

Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 12:24 PM

In a bid to enhance the employment prospects of its business graduates through practical experience necessary for the labour market, Ajman University's College of Business Administration has partnered with the Institute of Applied Experience (IA Experience), one of the pioneering training institutions in the UAE and MENA region. IA Experience is a part of Yousif bin Saeed Lootah (YSL) Group and trains graduates through relevant work experience, internships and placement opportunities.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed by Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor at Ajman University, and Yusif bin Saeed Lootah, CEO of IA Experience, on February 9 at the Ajman University campus. The signing ceremony was attended by prof Akinola Fadahunsi, dean of the college of business administration (CBA); Abdullah El Shazly, executive director of development and alumni affairs at Ajman University; and Mohamed Naseem Ibrahim, advisor to the CEO of IA Experience.

Under the MoU, IA Experience will establish a dedicated work experience program for CBA students and will engage renowned international and local companies from various industries in the UAE to explore opportunities. The institute will provide students with hands-on practical experience to equip them with various administrative and technical skills enabling them access to find suitable job opportunities upon graduation.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Seghir said: "This pathbreaking agreement paves the way for enhanced employability and industry-relevant experience for AU business students even before they graduate. The agreement will provide graduates with more employment opportunities and develop their professional capabilities at reputable companies around the world."

The memorandum contains points to enhance joint collaboration between the two parties with the aim of supporting and empowering students by providing practical training opportunities through an integrated aptitude test, giving them the opportunity to enrich their professional qualifications. The two parties will also explore the possibility of extending the MoU to other colleges of Ajman University in the future.

Yousif bin Saeed Lootah, CEO at IA Experience, said: "We are proud to partner with Ajman University to launch and implement this initiative, which is an important foundation to providing students in the UAE with the skills they need to enter the workforce. To ensure that graduates keep pace with developments in the rapidly evolving business world, we aim to provide the best opportunities to upskill students and give them the chance to gain appropriate experience in the world of work."

He added: "The collaboration will focus on providing training and practical skill development opportunities in collaboration with several industry stakeholders to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and skills required in the labour market. The training programme will be designed to benefit all stakeholders. While the trainees gain the opportunity to enter the labour market in their field of interest, the companies find the necessary and qualified applicants to continue their growth and development."

Ajman University, a leading academic institution in the UAE, was ranked among the top 700 universities in the world in the QS World University Rankings 2023 and has recorded phenomenal growth in recent years. It was ranked second among private universities in the UAE and third among all universities in the UAE in the best employer segment by QS. Enhancing the employability of its graduates and students is a key strategic goal of the university for the future.