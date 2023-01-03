Ajman University bags Ellucian Institutional Growth Award

Published: Tue 3 Jan 2023, 12:32 PM

Ajman University (AU) has landed the well-known 'Institutional Growth Award' from Ellucian for its outstanding use of technology in 2022 to transform and enhance the digital experience of students, faculty and staff members.

Ellucian announced the award winner at the Middle East User Conference which was held in Dubai on November 15 and 16. The trophy was presented to the University during a ceremony on December 14.

The ceremony was attended by the higher management of the University as represented by Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor and Rabi AlKhofash, COO, Inas Abousharkh, director of information technology and Ghada Al Ras, programming and development manager joined the event on behalf of the IT team. Ellucian was represented at the ceremony by Hanny Alshazly, vice-president, Middle East and Africa; Ahmed Ghoneim, regional manager, Middle East and Africa; Avni Trivedi, vice-president, Global Solutions Consulting; Joyce Partamian, senior manager, field marketing EMEA and APAC and Pieter van Huyssteen, senior director — professional services MEA.

The award represents global recognition to the organisations leading the higher education digital transformation movement. It was granted for the agile transformation strategy that included implementation of two main systems, the CRM Recruit solution for student recruitment, admission and application processing as well as the Mobile App. This implementation has enabled a 93 per cent of process digitisation while reducing the average processing time of requests by 85 per cent.

Congratulating Ajman University on the award, Alshazly said: "Focusing on student success has always been at the core of Ellucian’s ethos. We are proud to partner with Ajman University and assist them in achieving their far-reaching mission which goes beyond student outcomes to success through employability."

CRM Recruit enables prospective students to benefit from automation of processes and faster response time throughout the whole application and admission cycle. Whereas, the AU Mobile App tracks student attendance via the Internet of Things (IoT), and helps community members to share live location with concerned offices in case of emergencies where medical attention is required.

Commenting on the award, Dr Seghir said: "This award is yet another validation of Ajman University’s growth as an innovative, technologically advanced, and student-centric higher education institution. Another milestone is celebrated in our digital transformation journey."