Ajman University advances five places to #12 in QS Arab region rankings 2026

Ajman University has achieved a major milestone in its academic journey, advancing five places to rank #12 in the QS Arab Region University Rankings 2026. This achievement reinforces the University’s growing stature as a regional hub for academic excellence, research innovation, and global engagement.

Ajman University recorded notable advances across several key indicators, reflecting the institution’s deliberate and sustained strategic momentum. The university rose 15 places in Web Impact, highlighting its expanding digital reach and global visibility; 12 places in both Citations per Paper and International Research Network, underscoring the growing strength of its scholarly output and international collaborations; 9 places in Academic Reputation; and 6 places in Papers per Faculty, signaling increased trust in its academic standing and research productivity.

These advances are complemented by AU’s strong and steady performance in employer reputation and internationalization, reaffirming its ability to prepare graduates who are sought after by leading employers, while cultivating a diverse, inclusive, and globally connected academic environment. This integrated approach, combining academic rigor, research depth, and international engagement, reflects AU’s vision of nurturing future-ready talent and thought leadership.

“Ajman University’s steady ascent in the QS Arab Region Rankings is a clear reflection of a community united by purpose, vision, and ambition,” said Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor of Ajman University.

“This achievement is not just a number — it is the result of years of strategic investment in academic excellence, research innovation, and global engagement. It aligns with the UAE’s National Strategy for Higher Education 2030, positioning our graduates to lead in tomorrow’s knowledge economy.”

This year’s results affirm Ajman University’s growing role as a regional academic powerhouse. Its progress across multiple indicators speaks to the dedication of its faculty and staff, the talent and determination of its students, and the confidence of its partners.

As Ajman University continues its upward trajectory, it remains steadfast in its commitment to setting new standards of excellence, advancing research with real-world impact, and preparing the next generation of leaders and innovators who will shape the future of the region and the world.