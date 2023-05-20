Ajman Tourism signs MoU with Thumbay Group

The memorandum of understanding was signed between Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, director-general of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, and Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder and president of the Thumbay Group.

Published: Sat 20 May 2023, 1:59 PM Last updated: Sat 20 May 2023, 2:27 PM

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Thumbay Group which aims to establish a partnership between them to exchange knowledge and expertise to support medical tourism in the emirate of Ajman and reinforce its position as an ideal destination for wellness and therapy.

As per this agreement, teams from Ajman Tourism and Thumbay Group are to collaborate and organise medical events and conferences, launch promotional campaigns to highlight and attract more people to its medical facilities and healthcare centers, participate in health-related exhibitions and workshops, set a framework for exchanging expertise and publishing medical information, in addition to combine their efforts to train the employees of both parties and improve their competencies.

The memorandum of understanding aims to set the framework of cooperation between the Ajman Tourism and the Thumbay Hospitals to reinforce Ajman’s position as an ideal destination for wellness and therapy in the region, which came as a result of its exceptional medical services provided and effective recovery result records which have helped in attracting medical treatment seekers from all across the world.

Dr Moideen said: “We are honoured to partner with Ajman Tourism. This year has been a remarkable one for us, as we have completed 25 years of operations in the emirate, which is a testament of the group’s strong commitment and faith in the economic prosperity and development of Ajman. This appointment opens the doors of collectively intensifying efforts to ensure Ajman is showcased on a global platform.”