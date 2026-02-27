Ajmal Perfumes rebrands as Ajmal Dubai, celebrating the scent of a city

A brand synonymous with heritage perfumery and oriental craftsmanship, Ajmal announces its evolution into Ajmal Dubai — a name that reflects its roots and deep connection to the city that shaped its identity.

Every great city leaves an impression — Paris with its romance, New York with its energy, and Tokyo with its pulse. Dubai, however, is remembered for something more intimate: its scent.

More than a perfumery, Ajmal Dubai represents a brand inspired by rich fragrance traditions. The rebrand reflects a renewed commitment to preserving oriental perfumery while envisioning a future shaped by both tradition and modern fragrance. Each creation is crafted by hands that understand what presence feels like — scents designed not only to be worn, but to be remembered.

The new identity is grounded in the campaign narrative “Scent of a City,” a tribute to Dubai’s traditional association of fragrance with personality. It celebrates everyday moments that bond generations through scent — from family homes to occasions marked by familiar fragrances.

Commenting on the rebrand, Abdulla Ajmal, CEO of Ajmal Group, said:

"Ajmal has always been rooted in the Middle East, and Dubai has played an integral role in shaping who we are today. With the establishment of Ajmal Dubai, we have chosen a name that represents both our heritage and our global presence. The rebranding is a reaffirmation of our roots in the city and our reach across international markets."

The new name and logo will be introduced across all brand touchpoints, including retail environments, communications, and digital platforms. The updated identity visually reflects the brand’s connection to Dubai and its longstanding contribution to oriental perfumery.