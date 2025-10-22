Ajmal Perfumes marks a milestone with the opening of its 70th store in the UAE

Ajmal Perfumes, the region’s most revered fragrance house with 74 years of olfactory artistry, has further expanded its retail footprint in the UAE with the launch of its 70th store in Ajman. The opening marks a significant milestone in the brand’s growth journey, reinforcing its legacy as a homegrown success story that continues to evolve with the region’s dynamic retail landscape.

From its humble beginnings as a family-run perfumery, Ajmal Perfumes has grown into a globally renowned brand with a presence in more than 60 countries. The Ajman store opening is a testament to Ajmal’s ongoing commitment to bringing its heritage of fine fragrance closer to communities across the Emirates, fusing timeless craftsmanship with contemporary sensibilities.

Strategically located at Ajman Avenue, Humaidiya, the new store offers Ajmal’s full spectrum of fresh and oriental perfumes, concentrated oils, and oud, showcasing the depth of the brand’s perfume-crafting expertise and its deep understanding of regional preferences.

"Ajmal Perfumes has always believed in growing with purpose," said Abdulla Ajmal, CEO of Ajmal Group. "As we cross the 70-store milestone in the UAE, our focus remains on deepening our local presence while continuing to elevate the benchmark in the world of perfumery. We are exploring new geographies, enhancing customer experiences, and investing in product development to ensure Ajmal remains synonymous with excellence for generations to come."

The UAE continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the global fragrance industry, with homegrown brands like Ajmal leading the charge in redefining modern perfumery. Grounded in rich Middle Eastern traditions yet resonating with international appeal, UAE-based perfume houses are now setting benchmarks across markets from Southeast Asia and Europe to the Americas.

One of the most notable examples of this global crossover is Oud — the deep, resinous scent once cherished only in regional rituals but now sought after by connoisseurs worldwide. Ajmal, long regarded as a pioneer in Oud craftsmanship, continues to bring this prized olfactory ingredient into the global spotlight through its pure oils and signature blends.

With this expansion, Ajmal Perfumes strengthens its position as one of the most enduring and trusted fragrance names in the Middle East, shaping the future of modern perfumery.