Ajmal Perfumes' grand showcase at BeautyWorld Middle East 2022

Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 2:08 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 2:09 PM

Ajmal Perfumes recently participated in the 26th edition of the BeautyWorld Middle East, the region’s largest international trade fair for the beauty industry. Ajmal Perfumes exhibited its superlative collection of oriental and western fragrances, peerless agarwood, signature Dahn Al Oudh and a lot more.

The focus was on the vision of Ajmal Perfumes as a 'global essence' with a strong representation for its UAE sales team, its international exports division, and its travel retail division.

Attended by more than 1,400 major players from 66 different countries presenting products from across seven product sections, BeautyWorld Middle East was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre and covered all the trailblazing trends and mesmerising innovations in the beauty industry.

Abdulla Ajmal, COO, Ajmal Perfumes, said: “We are glad to announce that Ajmal Perfumes will be attending the BeautyWorld Middle East for the first time. In a dynamic ever-changing sector like that of the Beauty World, staying up to date with the latest trends and innovations is of utmost importance. Hence, Ajmal Perfumes’ participation in the go-to trade show amongst leading international, local and regional exhibitors will be our manner of reconnecting with the beauty industry.”

With a diverse range of products, Ajmal Perfumes has been offering the finest fragrances across a multitude of categories such as oriental fragrances, room fresheners, western and fine fragrances, Dahn Al Oudh, and even skincare. Founded by the late Hamjad Ali in the early 1950s in India, Ajmal Perfumes has grown from a modest trading house into a regional corporate entity.

Ajmal Perfumes has now successfully carved a niche in the world of perfumery in the Middle East. As a leading brand in the perfume space, Ajmal Perfumes is constantly innovating to cater to the needs of today’s trending tastes. Rooted in age-old traditions, envisioned with a new-age focus, Ajmal Perfumes has successfully crafted a legacy for success in the perfume industry.

Visit: shop.ajmalperfume.com/uae_en/