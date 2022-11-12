Ajayya Kumar awarded global recognition

Ajayya Kumar, COO, Emircom

Published: Sat 12 Nov 2022, 9:00 AM

Kerala-born Ajayya Kumar has been adjudged as the ‘WCRCINT and WCRCLEADERS World’s Best Emerging Business Leader 2022’ in the author category. The award, given by WCRCINT, in association with The Malcolm McDonald Academy, recognises the world’s best emerging leaders. The award ceremony took place at the House of Lords, Westminster, British Parliament, on October 28. Accepting the award online, Kumar said that the recognition would go a long way in shaping him up not only as an author and leader, but also as a human being focusing on the collective well-being of our society. He said: “WCRCINT is the industry benchmark for research-based brand valuation globally, and it is indeed a moment of privilege to have been selected for this award.”

Serving as the current COO of Emircom, Kumar is a thought leader, art enthusiast, mentor, and business philosopher. Born in Thrissur, Kumar is the author of several acclaimed works on management and social affairs, such as ‘Formula-G: Scale your startup to a growth machine’, ‘Mindful parenting: The art of guiding children to success’, ‘Lessons from 21 films for the 21st century entrepreneurs’, and more. A qualified CMA from ICMA, USA and a master financial professional from the American Academy of Financial Management, Kumar holds a doctorate in organisational behaviour. Kumar is an avid reader and promoter of art under his trust Sarvamangala.

WCRCINT has a global client base of more than 3,500 ranging from Fortune 500 companies to shining SMEs globally. According to Abhimanyu Ghosh, editor-in-chief and chairman of the jury, the certificate of excellence is in commendation for exemplary achievements and immense contribution to the growth of the organisation and the economy.