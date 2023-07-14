Ajayya Kumar among ‘Most influential authors to watch out for — 2023’

Published: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 2:07 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 2:12 PM

Ajayya Kumar, a renowned management thinker, art curator, author, and COO of Emircom, has been selected as one of the ‘Most influential authors to watch out for in 2023’ by EnterpriseWorld Magazine. This prestigious recognition highlights Kumar’s exceptional contributions to literature and his undeniable impact on the global stage.

Kumar’s unique perspectives and captivating words have established him as a prominent voice in the world of literature. His thought-provoking interview titlled ‘Ajayya Kumar — Leading change through words’ has been featured as part of EnterpriseWorld Magazine’s cover story, celebrating the most influential authors of 2023.

“I must admit, it feels a tad surreal to see my name mentioned in such a prestigious publication. It’s a humbling experience to be recognised among a group of talented and influential authors. I am grateful to EnterpriseWorld for giving me this incredible opportunity to share my thoughts and experiences,” Kumar said.

As the COO of Emircom, Kumar has demonstrated unparalleled leadership and strategic thinking. He has played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and success, fostering innovation and creating a thriving work culture. His organisational skills, attention to detail, and ability to inspire and motivate teams have resulted in increased efficiency and streamlined operations.

Kumar's leadership philosophy centers on authenticity, humility, and continuous learning. He believes in creating an environment where individuals feel empowered to take risks, learn from their mistakes, and grow both personally and professionally. His commitment to nurturing a vibrant and forward-thinking workplace has solidified his reputation as a dynamic and influential leader in the business world.

Kumar is an accomplished author with a wide range of literary works. His books, such as 'Business Gita', 'Mindful Parenting: The Art of Guiding Children to Success', and 'Formula-G: Scale Your Startup to a Growth Machine', provide practical guidance and insights to entrepreneurs and individuals seeking personal growth. EnterpriseWorld Magazine recognised Kumar's ability to inspire and motivate readers through his exceptional storytelling.

Kumar’s writing process combines structured planning with spontaneous creativity, allowing him to explore various themes and messages. His books reflect his commitment to continuous learning, empathy, collaboration, and creating value for others. Kumar's passion for writing and leadership has created a harmonious fusion of his creative pursuits and his responsibilities as a leader. He leverages his writing to inspire innovation, foster creativity within his organisation, and encourage individuals to think outside the box.

His work has received international recognition and accolades, including awards at the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

