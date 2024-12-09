AIX Racing clinches victory at Yas Marina

AIX Investment Group celebrates a momentous achievement as Paraguayan driver Joshua Duerksen, proudly representing AIX Racing, secures a stunning victory in the FIA Formula 2 Feature Race at the iconic Yas Marina Circuit. This triumph at AIX Racing’s home circuit is a significant milestone, marking a defining moment in the team’s journey and a moment of immense pride.

Duerksen’s flawless performance was a testament to his strategic brilliance, precision, and resilience as he navigated the challenging circuit, claiming a well-deserved victory in the face of fierce competition. This victory highlights AIX Investment Group’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, both on and off the track. The success at Yas Marina underscores AIX Racing’s dedication to developing the next generation of motorsport champions. Through its support of outstanding talent like Duerksen via the We Are The Future initiative, AIX continues to shape and nurture rising stars in the world of motorsport.

This victory not only marks a thrilling season finale but also reinforces AIX’s vision of fostering exceptional talent. It solidifies both Joshua Duerksen and AIX Racing as powerful forces in global motorsport, leaving a lasting legacy of excellence and innovation.