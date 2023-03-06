AIX Investment Group showcases expertise at Dubai International Boat Show

Published: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 2:45 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 2:47 PM

AIX Investment Group, a leading financial advisory firm, participated in the Dubai International Boat Show 2023, which was held at Dubai Harbour from March 1 to March 5. The event was the biggest and most prestigious maritime event in the Middle East, attracting visitors and exhibitors from around the world. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, visited the event on the second day.

The show had more than 38,000 visitors from over 120 countries. AIX Investment Group was one of the main exhibitors at the event, showcasing its expertise in the financial sector. The company was also the official VIP Lounge partner for the event, hosting a dedicated lounge area for VIP guests. During the event, the AIX Investment Group stand was visited by legendary footballer, Michel Salgado.

The stand was professional and visually appealing, with displays and materials that effectively showcased its expertise in the financial industry. It was incorporated with branding elements and graphics that aligned with the company's overall visual identity.

Speaking of the company's participation in the show, Fadi Dabbagh, president of the board at AIX Investment Group, said: "We are pleased to have been involved in the Dubai International Boat Show 2023. As a prominent firm with extensive expertise in the financial industry, this event provided a unique platform for us to showcase our capabilities and connect with fellow professionals and potential clients. We were honoured to have been the main exhibitor and official VIP lounge partner, and we were confident that our participation would lead to valuable business opportunities."

The Dubai International Boat Show was a significant platform for AIX Investment Group to showcase its capabilities and network with other industries and potential clients. The company was proud to have been a part of this event and looks forward to forging new partnerships and business opportunities.