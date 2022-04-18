AIX Investment Group partners with Rashid Khalaf Al Habtoor

Customers can get assured gold rate protection till the scheme end by paying only a 10 per cent advance.
KT Network1 day ago
Leading financial firm, AIX Investment Group, recently announced that it has entered into a partnership with Rashid Khalaf Al Habtoor. This partnership aims to solidify AIX Investment Group's presence in the region and globally.
AIX Investment Group is a leading and well recognised financial firm that provides advisory services in the investment landscape, seeking to create positive economic impact and medium to long-term value for its investors and serving individual and institutional investors around the world. In recognition of its effort and its unique value proposition, the group has also won multiple global awards.
Rashid Khalaf Al Habtoor, an astute businessman, has a keen insight to recognise opportunities and capitalise on them, establishing himself as a much sought after strategic business partner, with over 100 partnerships and joint ventures with companies both local and international. Through his education and experience, Al Habtoor has received a Leadership Award from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and industry. He has also been honoured by Dubai Business Council four times, with his last award being for 'Strategic Partnership in UAE’s developing Economy'.
Commenting on this agreement, Al Habtoor said: “As a contributor to the development of the UAE economy, joining forces with AIX Investment Group, was a natural move to contribute and support and further develop and expand its operations locally as well as internationally."
Fadi Dabbagh, board advisor, AIX Investment Group, said: “This partnership agreement comes in line with our strategy to develop and build strong relationships with other key markets. It adds value to our expansion plan by further developing the brand and strengthening our position as an innovative and regional player in the investment landscape."
For more information about AIX Investment Group and its services visit www.aixinvestment.com
Customers can get assured gold rate protection till the scheme end by paying only a 10 per cent advance.
KT Network1 day ago
This is the second location of Orange Wheels in Dubai and the fourth in the UAE.
KT Network1 day ago
The topmost priority of the salon is to satisfy its clients and give them 100 per cent comfort in all possible ways.
KT Network1 day ago
To offer a more seamless and best shopping experience, EROS is giving great discounts on motor insurance and partner restaurants.
KT Network1 day ago
The brand has created an impact globally because most international travellers coming to Jaipur make sure to spend at least one evening at Chokhi Dhani.
KT Network1 day ago
The campaign highlights Dr Kholoud’s signature modest style and her strong family values to capture the essence of the holy month.
KT Network1 day ago