AIX Investment Group partners with Rashid Khalaf Al Habtoor

Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 1:30 PM

Leading financial firm, AIX Investment Group, recently announced that it has entered into a partnership with Rashid Khalaf Al Habtoor. This partnership aims to solidify AIX Investment Group's presence in the region and globally.

AIX Investment Group is a leading and well recognised financial firm that provides advisory services in the investment landscape, seeking to create positive economic impact and medium to long-term value for its investors and serving individual and institutional investors around the world. In recognition of its effort and its unique value proposition, the group has also won multiple global awards.

Rashid Khalaf Al Habtoor, an astute businessman, has a keen insight to recognise opportunities and capitalise on them, establishing himself as a much sought after strategic business partner, with over 100 partnerships and joint ventures with companies both local and international. Through his education and experience, Al Habtoor has received a Leadership Award from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and industry. He has also been honoured by Dubai Business Council four times, with his last award being for 'Strategic Partnership in UAE’s developing Economy'.

Commenting on this agreement, Al Habtoor said: “As a contributor to the development of the UAE economy, joining forces with AIX Investment Group, was a natural move to contribute and support and further develop and expand its operations locally as well as internationally."

Fadi Dabbagh, board advisor, AIX Investment Group, said: “This partnership agreement comes in line with our strategy to develop and build strong relationships with other key markets. It adds value to our expansion plan by further developing the brand and strengthening our position as an innovative and regional player in the investment landscape."

