AIX Investment Group joins the Fast Lane with Charlie Wurz

AIX Investment Group announces title sponsorship of Charlie Wurz for FIA Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine

Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 5:21 PM

AIX Investment Group, a global investment advisory firm, has announced its title sponsorship of Charlie Wurz for the upcoming FIA Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine. The sponsorship is for one year and marks the company's second foray into motorsport, following its sponsorship of Formula 2 driver Brad Benavides. The FIA Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine is a highly competitive single-seater racing series that spans across Europe. The first race of the season will take place at Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola on April 23.

Charlie Wurz, a talented young driver with an impressive racing pedigree, is set to take on the challenge of this prestigious championship with the support of AIX Investment Group. Wurz, the son of former Formula 1 driver and current motorsport commentator Alex Wurz, has already shown his potential with strong performances in various motorsport events.

"We are thrilled to be supporting Charlie Wurz in his quest for success in the FIA Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine," said Fadi Dabbagh, AIX Investment Group's president of the board. "Motorsport is a highly competitive and challenging industry, and we believe that Charlie has the talent, drive, and determination to make a name for himself in this exciting racing series."

He added, "Our sponsorship of Charlie is a testament to our commitment to supporting emerging talent in motorsport and our belief in the power of sport to inspire and unite people around the world. We wish Charlie all the best for the season ahead and look forward to watching him race."

Charlie Wurz will be driving a visually stunning car during the FIA Formula Regional European Championship, featuring the branding and logo of AIX Investment Group. The vehicle's unique rose gold exterior stands out from the other cars on the track. The AIX branding and logo take centre stage, conveying the firm's commitment to supporting rising talent in motorsport. The neon green lines add a touch of vibrancy to the overall design. The car's distinct and memorable appearance aligns with AIX Investment Group's values of excellence and ambition.

The partnership between AIX Investment Group and Charlie Wurz promises to bring excitement and entertainment during the upcoming FIA Formula Regional European Championship.

For more information about AIX Investment Group and its partnerships, please visit www.aixinvestment.com/.