AIX Investment Group is the new official sponsor of La Liga team, RC Celta de Vigo

AIX Investment Group, strengthened its presence on a global scale as the official sponsor of RC Celta de Vigo, in La Liga Santander. This strategic alliance highlights the importance of sports, community presence, the consistent pursuance of brilliance, and the dedication to building a better future.

The official three year partnership agreement includes the promotion and publicity of the AIX Investment Group at a global level by RC Celta. The sleeve of the first team’s official jersey features AIX Investment Group's logo followed by other various exclusive content productions houses.

Carlos Salvador, commercial director and spokesperson of RC Celta stated: “Our partners are selected based on a strict criteria. We value substantial and definitive long-term goals and ensure our partners have the same respect towards the value of sports and the vision of growth. We believe in the long-term and a win-win development plan for both parties. Our association with AIX Investment Group will be another milestone in our strategic development journey in the Eastern Market and the UAE region."

“AIX Investment Group’s goal is to improve people’s lifestyle and generate passive income for our investors, therefore providing them with more time to focus on what’s important to them. Sports is a vital part and perfectly aligns with our objective to enhance people’s quality of life and contribute to a healthier future. This alliance with RC Celta is an exciting move to build on shared values and to contribute to our community by establishing the importance of sports," said Fadi Dabbagh, board advisor of AIX Investment Group.

Real Club Celta de is a Spanish professional football club based in Vigo, Spain, that competes in La Liga Santander, the top tier of Spanish football. RC Celta accumulated ten consecutive seasons in La Liga Santander, in the first division, and have always remained in the top 10 in terms of audience and followers. In the year 2023, RC Celta will celebrate its centenary.

AIX Investment Group is an international firm with cumulative management experience of 35 years in the investment advisory industry. They provide fully-managed, high-yield investment products to their diverse clientele. All investors are educated, guided and supported through their entire investment journey to maximize profits.

To know more, visit www.aixinvestment.com