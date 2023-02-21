AIX Investment Group enters the world of Formula 2 racing with a stunning car design and sponsorship of Brad Benavides

The Dubai-based AIX Investment Group has entered into the Formula 2 racing scene with its sponsorship support of PHM by Charouz Racing System driver Brad Benavides. This alliance supports the company's core values of encouraging ambition and inspiring young talent. The partnership represents a milestone for AIX Investment Group as this is their first motorsport sponsorship. Benavides had an impressive test run at the Yas Marina Circuit and will compete globally during the F2 racing season.

The car’s design has been revealed for the first time, and the vehicle is ready to hit the track representing AIX Investment Group. The AIX Investment Group's logo is prominently displayed on the car's sides. The car will officially appear in Sakhir, Bahrain, on March 3. The rose gold car is a sight to behold. Its glimmering metallic exterior catches the attention of everyone. The intricate design, combined with the colour, makes the car stand out with a futuristic touch.

The official launch took place at the AIX Investment Group's office in Burj Khalifa. In addition to officially signing the agreement, Benavides was presented with his racing helmet, proudly showcasing the AIX logo. The racecar's design was also on display, and the bronze-coloured car combines a sleek and modern yet classy design with the AIX logo proudly displayed.

Competing since the age of twelve, Spanish-American racer Benavides has always had a passion for racing. He is competing in F2 for the first time after completing his rookie year in FIA Formula 3. Brad secured an eighth finish in Belgium at the Sprint Race at the Circuit de Spa Francorchamps. Building on that experience, he hopes to take his racing to a new level with PHM racing this upcoming season.

“AIX Investment Group's expansion into the world of motorsports, and I believe this partnership with Brad Benavides represents our commitment to supporting ambitious talent and investing in a better future. We look forward to seeing Brad compete," said Fadi Dabbagh, president of the board at AIX Investment Group.

Benavides adds: "I'm honoured and thrilled to be racing with the support of AIX Investment Group. The car looks incredible with its rose gold colour and intricate design, and I can't wait to hit the track and see what it's capable of. I'm confident that with the support of AIX Investment Group, we'll be able to achieve great things this season."

This sponsorship demonstrates AIX Investment Group's mission of supporting ambition, talent, sports and innovation. It shows their commitment to Benavides in helping him reach his goals and achieve his dreams. The collaboration unites two companies with strong aspirations, a strive for excellence, and a focus on investing in a better future.

