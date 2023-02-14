AIX Investment Group Dubai Intercontinental Cup U13 2023 concludes with excitement

FC Barcelona champions of the AIX Investment Group Dubai Intercontinental Football Cup U13 2023

Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 10:28 AM

The AIX Investment Group Dubai Intercontinental Cup U13 2023, held at the GEMS Winchester School, concluded with a highly anticipated tournament that attracted 20 teams from around the world. The tournament, which took place over three days, featured top under-13 teams from clubs such as FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Chelsea FC, Fursan Hispania FC, Al Nasar, Al Wasl, Shabab Al Ahli, and many more.

The tournament was graced by the presence of football legends Ronaldo and Michel Salgado. Salgado brought his wealth of knowledge and experience from his successful football career to the event, providing inspiration and guidance to the young players. The presence of Salgado and the support from AIX Investment Group added to the excitement of the tournament and further showcased the commitment of both parties to supporting young talent in the sport of football.

The finals of the AIX Investment Group Dubai Intercontinental Football Cup U13 2023 was a highly anticipated match between FC Barcelona and Cruzeiro. The competition was intense and both teams put up a strong fight, making it a nail-biting encounter. The match ended with a penalty shootout and FC Barcelona emerged as the champion of the tournament.

AIX Investment Group, as the main sponsor of the tournament, expressed their pride and support for the event and its outcome. "We are thrilled to see the success of the AIX Investment Group Dubai Intercontinental Football Cup U13 2023," said Fadi Dabbagh president of the board at AIX Investment Group. "As a company that supports football, we are proud to have been a part of this exciting tournament and look forward to supporting more events like this in the future."

During the three days, multiple activations such as a goal wall and photo booth, provided entertainment for the kids. There were challenges for the 500+ kids taking part in the tournament to participate in and win great prizes.

The tournament provided a platform for young talent to showcase their skills and compete on a global stage. The high level of competition, combined with the presence of football legends and leaders, made the AIX Investment Group Dubai Intercontinental Football Cup U13 2023 a truly unforgettable event.