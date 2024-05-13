AIX Investment Group acquires Formula 2 and Formula 3 teams, rebrands as AIX Racing
Under the stewardship of AIX Investment Group, AIX Racing sets ambitious goals to redefine success in motorsport
AIX Investment Group proudly announces the acquisition of 100 per cent ownership of the Formula 2 and Formula 3 teams, marking a significant stride in the pursuit of motorsport excellence. With this strategic move, the teams will be rebranded as AIX Racing, aligning with the group's unwavering commitment to innovation, performance, and global impact.
AIX Racing emerges as a beacon of aspiration in the realm of motorsport, melding the financial acumen of AIX Investment Group with the racing prowess of the Formula 2 and Formula 3 teams. This acquisition signals not just a change in ownership but a renewed dedication to setting new standards of achievement on the track and beyond.
"Our vision for AIX Racing transcends mere ownership; it embodies a commitment to excellence, innovation, and success," affirms Morne Reinecke, CEO of We Are The Future at AIX Investment Group and Team Owner of AIX Racing. "With this acquisition, we pledge to bring the highest quality of resources to our teams and drivers, empowering them to reach unprecedented heights of performance and accomplishment."
Alex Wurz, former two-time Le Mans winner and Formula 1 driver shares his insights, stating, "It is very exciting to help assess and craft the future superstars in their final steps towards the pinnacle of motorsport, into F1. With AIX Investment Group's culture to foster and support talent, our goal at AIX Racing is to provide the platform to inspire and maximize performance at this elite level of competition."
Under the stewardship of AIX Investment Group, AIX Racing sets ambitious goals to redefine success in motorsport. From cultivating a culture of continuous improvement to fostering a supportive environment for drivers' development, every aspect of the team's operations will be meticulously crafted to propel them towards triumph.
"We are driven by a relentless pursuit of success and excellence," declares Roland Rehfeld, sporting director of AIX Racing. "Our goals extend beyond podium finishes; we aspire to cultivate a legacy of greatness, success in motorsport, where every victory serves as a testament to proves our dedication, perseverance, and unwavering pursuit of excellence, whilst we are taking the next generation of top talents in motorsport on our journey."
Central to AIX Racing's mission is the provision of exceptional resources and support to its drivers. From state-of-the-art training facilities to access to top-tier engineering expertise, every effort will be made to equip the team with the tools they need to excel on the track.
"As drivers, our aspirations are mirrored by the unwavering support of AIX Racing," says Taylor Barnard, AIX Racing driver for the F2 Team. "With their backing, we are empowered to push the limits of our potential, strive for perfection, and ultimately, leave our mark on the track."
As AIX Racing embarks on this new chapter, it invites fans, partners, and stakeholders to join them on their journey toward excellence. Together, they will write the next chapter in the storied legacy of motorsport, where passion, determination, and the relentless pursuit of greatness converge to shape the future of racing.
For further information about AIX Racing and its initiatives, please visit our website: www.aixracing.com | wearethefuture-aix.com | www.aixinvestmentgroup.com