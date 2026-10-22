Air Taxis edge closer to reality as The ePlane Company integrates eVTOL flight with airport operations

Ubifly Technologies Private Limited (The ePlane Company) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Noida International Airport. Moving beyond physical infrastructure, the agreement establishes a framework to co-develop regulatory standard operating procedures (SOPs), vertiport management systems and the operational ecosystem required to deploy ePlane’s flagship e200X aircraft. This collaboration paves the way for e200X-powered airport-to-airport transit, intra-city commutes and emergency air ambulance services across the region.

For the UAE, the collaboration offers a perspective on how traditional transport and airport infrastructure can adapt to the future of air mobility. As electric aircraft become more integrated into everyday life, the focus will need to extend beyond the flight itself to include affordability, passenger experience and seamless connectivity from the doorstep to the destination. Air travel has traditionally required advance planning, but future mobility could make it a more accessible and convenient part of daily transportation. The Noida initiative offers a reference point for how infrastructure and passenger connectivity can evolve to support this shift.

This infrastructure partnership complements recent engineering progress, following the public unveiling of the full-scale e200X PT-01 prototype. With ground testing currently underway, the MoU aims to ensure that aircraft development is accompanied by advancements in ground operations and airspace integration.

To facilitate these operations, YIAPL will allocate space within the airport premises for proof-of-concept trials, vertiports and charging stations, while aligning its airport standard operating procedures (SOPs) to accommodate eVTOL services.

Meanwhile, The ePlane Company will focus on securing the necessary clearances from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), while carrying out prototyping and flight testing of the e200X aircraft. The two entities will jointly engage with regulators, air traffic control (ATC) and state governments to establish safety frameworks, vertiport management systems and AI-assisted fleet scheduling integrated with smart city systems.

"Deploying electric air taxis requires more than just building the aircraft; it demands the parallel development of ground infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and operational procedures," said Dr Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy, founder and director of Ubifly Technologies (The ePlane Company). "This MoU with Noida International Airport allows us to systematically validate our operational models using drone trials before transitioning to piloted e200X flights. It is a pragmatic, step-by-step approach to ensuring that when our aircraft are certified, the airport ecosystem is fully equipped to deliver on our core promise: bypassing urban gridlock and compressing hours of road travel into minutes of safe, emission-free transit for both passengers and critical medical care."

Daniel Bircher, chairman of Noida International Airport, added: "Noida International Airport’s long-term vision is closely linked with bringing innovative, future-ready infrastructure to the region. Integrating Advanced Air Mobility into our airport framework is an important part of our commitment to seamless, multi-modal connectivity. We are pleased to collaborate with The ePlane Company on developing the ground infrastructure and operational SOPs required to deliver safe, zero-emission air transit and vital emergency services to Delhi-NCR."