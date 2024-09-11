AIM Summit brings key policymakers and family offices together

From helping businesses set up on the mainland, in free zones, or offshore, Trinity Group ensures a seamless process by handling the legal and regulatory requirements
AIM Summit, the leading alternative investment summit, has announced a line-up of speakers featuring the world’s leading voices on the subjects of investment developments, global market conditions and latest trends. In another sign of the growing influence of Dubai and the UAE on the global financial stage, leading policymakers, financiers and technology executives are set to gather on 21-22 October at Jumeirah Emirates Towers.
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri – UAE’s Minister of Economy and Chairman of multiple key UAE institutions – will deliver a keynote address. Minister Al Marri's extensive portfolio includes roles as Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), and the UAE International Investors Council. Additionally, he leads various committees including the Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection and the Emirates Tourism Council. His address will provide critical insights into the UAE’s economic strategy and its impact on global markets.
Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the UK, will also take the stage as a keynote speaker. Johnson, known for his pivotal role in Brexit and his tenure as Leader of the Conservative Party, Foreign Secretary, and Mayor of London, will share his perspectives on the UK’s evolving position in the global economic landscape and its future trajectory post-Brexit.
The technology and financial sectors will be prominently featured through the insights of Angel Versetti, founder and CIO of Versetti Family Office. Versetti, who is renowned for his pioneering work with Dogecoin and Ethereum, will delve into the latest advancements in AI and blockchain technology. His experience as a project lead and researcher at the United Nations further enriches his perspective on the intersection of technology and global policy.
Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, will offer his views on clean energy, technology, and entrepreneurship. With a diverse investment portfolio spanning fintech, AgTech, food tech, and more, Prince Khaled’s contribution will shed light on the role of emerging technologies in addressing global challenges and bridging economies between the Middle East and Western world.
The AIM Summit promises to be a pivotal event, featuring a wide range of experts who will engage in dynamic discussions on the future of global economics and technology. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the strategies and innovations shaping the world’s most critical sectors.
From helping businesses set up on the mainland, in free zones, or offshore, Trinity Group ensures a seamless process by handling the legal and regulatory requirements
Businesses can apply through the Etihad Credit Bureau’s website and then visit any of the 250+ conveniently located Al Ansari Exchange branches across the UAE to verify identity and receive their credit reports via email
From lightning-fast processing to mind-blowing AI-driven features, these devices redefine what a computer can do
The project embodies IMAN Developers’ mission to set new benchmarks in residential living by creating extraordinary spaces that blend high fashion with everyday comfort
Cutting-edge AI paired with groundbreaking performance make NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops a choice investment for the academic year
Following a series of developments amplifying the capabilities of its infrastructure, the technology firm looks forward to new opportunities in Asia
With the participation of 17 technology partners, MXD will highlight cutting-edge, seamlessly integrated solutions powered by Milestone’s expertise