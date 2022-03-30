Aim Institute of Stock Market (AISM) introduces traders to long term safe and gainful trading

Published: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 11:11 AM

If shares, stock market, and trading are the words you are passionate about but also make you feel skeptical about possible losses, then you can opt for training and guidance from institutes like Aim Institute of Stock Market. The venture of young entrepreneur Dharamik Thakkar provides 360-degree training and support for successful entry into financial markets.

Aim Institute of Stock Market, formerly known as Dharamik Enterprise LLC, is based out of Gujrat, which is a premier institute that provides the most contemporary and dynamic courses to the freshers as well as experienced traders who wish to seek safe and gainful trading for long term success in the Indian financial market. It also provides live trading support through accurate trading signals sent to its members via different social media channels.

Founder Dharamik Thakkar says “ Our vision is to prevail a sense that a career in financial markets is as safe as any other career if you have in-depth knowledge and disciplined approach in trading. These are our two core areas of expertise.” The institute provides detailed knowledge on the functioning of the stock market and detailed market research and analysis reports to help traders understand what works best in their interest and whatnot.

AISM is the brainchild of Thakkar, who himself has been passionate about financial markets trading and investment since a very young age. His desire to become successful in the domain and to help others in the same led to the formation of a social media profile on Instagram. His accurate tips and bits of advice made the page successful within a few months. Then one thing led to another, after the success on social media, he decided to expand his knowledge into a business and founded Dharamik Enterprise LLC to help small and mid-size intraday traders gain profits from stock markets.

He started with 15 members in 2018. As the business grew, he realised that the people who want long-term gain need proper and detailed training along with lifetime support of experts as the field is so dynamic that small-time support is not sufficient. So he came reshaped and rebranded his business and Dharmik was renamed as Aim Institute of Stock Market (AISM) and now it provides the latest course in fundamentals of the stock market along with lifetime membership. It now has more than 5,000 members across various locations in India.

AISM is an example of how a small constructive idea is changed into a thriving business by implementing it with the right strategy at the right time and a dedicated approach to making it successful. Thakkar’s aim is to take the membership count to a million in the coming time soon.