Aiden Kerr, younger brother of late rapper XXXTENTACION gains popularity in the UAE

Published: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 2:42 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 2:44 PM

When most people think about philanthropy and people who give back to the world, it is assumed that this would mean someone older that has more money will give to others. However, there is a new generation of young people that are becoming the most philanthropic group of people to ever live. This is largely due to digitisation and the ability to support causes from the tap of a finger.

However, some young philanthropists support causes near and dear to them by getting involved in person and giving it they are all. This is the case for Aiden Kerr — the brother of the late XXXTENTACION, who has become something of a social media sensation in Dubai and the UAE.

After X passed away, the family — who has always been close-knit, loving and supportive — started the XXXTENTACION Foundation to honour his memory by working closely with various charities and individuals. Kerr feels that working with the foundation helps him feel close and connected to his big brother and allows him to help others.

Another charity that Kerr works with regularly is the SOS Children’s Villages in his home state of Florida. This non-profit organisation creates stable, loving environments for vulnerable and abandoned children. The group works to keep families together and support young people on their path to independence while advocating for the rights of children. Kerr works with the organisation year-round and naturally connects with the children through his involvement in SOS.

Last year, Kerr had the idea to put together a Christmas carnival for the children of SOS. The carnival included various activities and gift-giving and ultimately provided the children with a safe space to have fun together and celebrate the holiday, which they may not have been able to otherwise.

On top of a robust philanthropic portfolio, Kerr also has a wide range of personal interests and hobbies. Following somewhat in his big brother’s footsteps, Aiden is quite musically inclined himself and is a talented piano player. He also enjoys MMA and self-defence activities, which he shares on his popular YouTube channel. As Kerr gets older, his interests and charitable efforts are sure to grow with him.