AICPA & CIMA and PLM Financial Advisory launch Finance Emiratisation Think Tank

AICPA & CIMA and UAE-based PLM Financial Advisory have announced the formation of the Finance Emiratisation Think Tank, a practitioner-led advisory board established to govern the rollout of the Emirati Finance Academy Powered by CIMA across the UAE.

The Think Tank's mandate is to support the Academy - a market-specific programme for Emiratis, co-developed by PLM Financial Advisory and CIMA. Knowledge Group has also been appointed as Knowledge Partner, bringing over 20 years of UAE training experience to serve as tuition provider and academic partner for the Academy's R&D and Emiratisation strategy.

The Think Tank was chaired by Hamad Abdullah Almas, former executive director at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said: "By uniting public and private organisations, we are creating practical pathways in financial education that empower Emiratis to contribute to the UAE's long-term vision."

The board brought together a panel of senior leaders whose combined experience spans government, international banking and global accounting standards: Amal Ratnayake, FCMA, former chair of the AICPA and CIMA global board of directors; Kay French, former managing director of Bank of America UAE; Muneer Alobeidli, founder and CEO of Future Wellbeing and former advisor at the Central Bank UAE; Paolo Monaco, FCMA, founder of PLM Financial Advisory and former CFO at Al Chalhoub Group; Nassima Kaddache, regional head of CIMA Middle East; and Venkat Ramanan, regional vice-president of AICPA & CIMA Asia Pacific.

The Academy addresses a well-documented structural issue: despite growth in Emirati participation across finance functions, significant under-representation persists at senior levels - financial controllers, finance business partners and CFO roles.

The programme spans six levels: financial literacy for students aged 13–15; a CertBA preparation pathway; an entry track for graduates; a 24-month work-integrated learning programme for early-career professionals; an upskilling track for existing finance staff; and a Strategic CFO Programme. In its first year, the Academy targets a minimum of 1,000 Emirati professionals and 5,000 school-age learners.

Over the next 12 months, the board will seek formal endorsement from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, with rollout to the UAE's top 20 private sector employers planned within the year.

for further details, visit: thinktank.plmfinancial-advisory.com.