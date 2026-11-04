AI Security Academy is expanding to support the region’s AI future, from Dubai AI Festival to the UAE ecosystem

Two days at Dubai World Trade Centre. Hundreds of conversations with enterprise leaders, university decisionmakers, government innovators, and builders shaping the UAE’s AI future. One conclusion came through clearly: the UAE is not just ready for AI security; it is actively seeking it. For AI Security Academy, Dubai AI Festival marked a key milestone in its UAE expansion.

"AI is moving faster than ever, and tools alone will not secure your organisation. You must upskill your human capital to become the first and final layer of defence," according to Abdoulkader Dirieh, founder and CEO at AI Security Academy.

The UAE has done the foundational work. Dubai AI Academy is educating 10,000 leaders. Abu Dhabi's Department of Government Enablement has launched AiNative, bringing AI capability to government employees and the wider public.

The UAE's National AI Strategy 2031 and its dedicated Minister of AI reflect a country that is not just adopting AI but building an entire ecosystem around it, across every emirate and at every level. As Dubai pursues its D33 Economic Agenda to double the size of its economy by 2033, a workforce that can secure AI is no longer optional.

What Dubai AI Festival Confirmed

AI Security Academy exhibited at Dubai AI Festival as part of its expansion into the UAE. Threats organisations now face, including prompt injection, insecure RAG, agent tool abuse, data leakage, and MCP misconfiguration, are not covered in traditional cybersecurity curricula.

For enterprises, AI Security Academy offers role-based learning pathways across non-technical staff, developers, architects, security practitioners, and governance teams, with the ability to tailor content to UAE sector priorities, including government, financial services, healthcare, and critical infrastructure. For universities, the platform integrates directly into existing cybersecurity and data science curricula. For individuals, the Academy offers hands-on labs, CTF challenges, and certifications, from AI Security Essentials to Certified AI Security Red Teaming.

“The UAE has created remarkable momentum. The next opportunity is ensuring its workforce is equally prepared to lead, secure, and sustain it,” Dirieh said.

AI Security Academy is an AI security-native training platform dedicated to securing artificial intelligence. As AI reshapes industries from healthcare to finance, the risks evolve just as quickly. Our mission is to bridge the gap between innovation and security by equipping individuals and organizations with the skills to defend against AI-driven threats.