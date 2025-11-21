AI Robot unveils “Zero to Success in 369 Days” at Sharjah International Book Fair

Visitors at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) witnessed a truly groundbreaking moment this year as a humanoid AI robot introduced and spoke about the best-selling book Zero to Success in 369 Days, co-authored by Dr Ajayya Kumar, UAE-based management thinker, COO of Emircom, art curator and author and Praveen Parameswar, CEO of Lifology, a visionary leader, career coach, and TEDx speaker.

The robot with advanced conversational and expressive capabilities, interacted with the audience, explaining the book’s concepts, its structured approach to personal growth, and its unique AI-powered success model. This marked the first time in the region that a book was showcased using an interactive AI robot, making it one of the most talked-about attractions at SIBF 2025.

Zero to Success in 369 Days stands apart from conventional self-development books. Along with its weekly action framework, the book comes with an integrated AI Success Companion, a digital tool that helps readers Set clear goals,Track their weekly action plans, receive personalised prompts, reflect on behavioural patterns, and build long-term habits for growth and productivity.

This AI module is the first of its kind combining behavioural science, personal mastery, and technology. The robot at SIBF demonstrated how this digital companion works, surprising visitors with its clarity, articulation and understanding of human challenges.

The inclusion of an AI robot at a major international book fair is a significant milestone, one that bridges creativity, technology, and personal development. The exhibit drew hundreds of attendees, many of whom experienced the AI-driven interface for the first time.

Speaking about the book and AI module, Dr Ajayya Kumar said:

"The goal of Zero to Success is simple, to make personal transformation accessible, structured, and measurable. Integrating AI makes this journey more powerful, and seeing a robot explain the book was a proud moment. It represents the future of how we learn, grow, and succeed."

The event attracted authors, educators, students, and literature enthusiasts. Many visitors expressed admiration for the innovative approach and the way the book blends discipline, data-driven insights, and human experience.

As SIBF concluded its final day, the AI robot showcasing Zero to Success in 369 Days remained one of the most photographed and widely shared highlights of the fairmarking a new chapter in how books can be experienced in the age of artificial intelligence.

Learn more at: www.zerotosuccess.org