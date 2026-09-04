AI cinema gains momentum in the Middle East as filmmakers unveil new production applications

As AI-generated cinema gains momentum across the Middle East, filmmakers and production companies are moving beyond experimentation to deploy artificial intelligence across film production, including virtual locations and secondary characters, script breakdowns and hybrid live-action productions.

The latest developments were highlighted during a session at the annual Cinema Night event in Russia, where filmmakers and technology experts shared examples of AI being integrated into current productions. These include AI-generated secondary characters in the series Alaska, the combination of live-action footage and generative content in Kaifsk. City of Gnomes, and technology capable of breaking scripts into individual shots in just 1.5 seconds.

The developments come as AI-generated filmmaking receives growing attention in the Middle East. Dubai has placed the technology on the regional agenda through initiatives including Expo City Dubai’s Artificial Intelligence Film Festival and the $1 million AI Film Award, highlighting new approaches to storytelling.

At Cinema Night, participants highlighted how AI is already being used to create backgrounds, crowd scenes and characters, automate routine operations and accelerate production, while filmmakers continue to lead the creative process.

Soyuzmultfilm uses AI to create short videos featuring characters including Cheburashka and to generate character prototypes, costumes, locations and props, said Yulia Osetinskaya, General Producer of Soyuzmultfilm.

Dmitry Rudovsky, director, Screenwriter and General Producer of AP Entertainment, demonstrated how Unreal Engine, LED screens and generative content can support large-scale productions. A teaser for Alaska was created in one day using an LED screen displaying Alaskan landscapes generated in Unreal Engine, with AI-generated secondary characters now planned for the series.

Sergey Ryabov, CEO of AI Lab, said generative models are particularly effective for trailers, promotional videos and vertical series, while stressing that AI remains a tool for filmmakers rather than a replacement for creative expertise.

Hybrid production was also highlighted through Kaifsk. City of Gnomes, produced by Mesto Sily for Okko. The production combined filmed human characters with AI-generated gnomes and environments, allowing real textures and generated content to coexist.

AI is also automating routine production processes. Magic Studio co-founders Yulia Lipatova and Makar Kozhukhov presented technology that analyses more than 100 parameters, including characters, camera movement and lighting, to break scripts into scenes and individual shots in just 1.5 seconds.

The examples presented at Cinema Night point to growing human-AI collaboration in filmmaking, with technology being used to reduce production costs, accelerate workflows and create new formats while filmmakers retain creative control.