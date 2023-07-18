Ahmed Abdelaal: The Forbes 100 Top CEO taking customer centricity to the next level through digital innovative banking solutions
Ahmed Abdelaal, a name synonymous with success and innovation, has emerged as a prominent figure in the world of finance.
The award-winning Forbes Top 100 CEO in the Middle East for 2021 and 2022, navigates the challenges of the industry through unwavering determination and exceptional leadership skills.
Currently based in the UAE, his groundbreaking strategic framework in digital banking has earned him a stellar reputation and a dedicated following of admirers. Abdelaal's exceptional professional journey is a testament to his visionary mindset and passion for innovation. Having acquired a wealth of knowledge and experience, he has consistently demonstrated an ability to navigate the ever-changing business landscape. His remarkable achievements include spearheading numerous successful projects - NeoBiz, Mashreq's digital SME banking service and Neopay, a payment platform dedicated to simplifying the customer experience. Both projects have recorded exponential growth with an increase in net profit by 289 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively in 2022. Innovative products such as these have welcomed an increased onboarding of new clients at a fast rate. Abdelaal also firmly believes in working with a prudent risk management strategy which has greatly improved Mashreq’s asset quality and led to a major risk reduction.
With strategic insights and innovative ideas, Abdelaal has revolutionised the way the banking sector operates. Under his guidance, Mashreq has witnessed exponential growth, expanding its reach to Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, the US and the UK.
In addition to his remarkable achievements, Abdelaal is known for his exceptional interpersonal skills and ability to inspire those around him. Colleagues and associates often describe him as approachable, charismatic and a natural leader. His unparalleled ability to motivate and empower his team has been instrumental in achieving extraordinary results and fostering a culture of innovation. "Our people are our greatest asset; they are instrumental in our ability to deliver a superb customer experience and innovate our many award-winning products and services. Our people are also at the heart of in-house innovation capabilities, which are a fundamental enabler of our role as a digital disrupter and challenger bank. That is how we have been able to welcome a record number of new customers and clients."
Furthermore, Abdelaal's influence extends to the digital realm, with a strong online presence on platforms such as Instagram and LinkedIn. Through his social media channels, he shares his
insights, experiences, and words of wisdom. Abdelaal's impact on the business world is not limited to his current achievements. His strategic foresight and ability to anticipate market trends have earned him widespread recognition as a forward-thinking leader. Many industry experts credit him with reshaping traditional business models and driving innovation across various sectors.
As Abdelaal continues to push the boundaries of success, his reputation as a visionary and performance-oriented leader continues to grow stronger. His exceptional track record of accomplishments serves as an inspiration for budding entrepreneurs and professionals, encouraging them to embrace their passions and strive for greatness.