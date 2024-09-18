AgraME to host Middle East's largest agriculture event

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 12:50 PM

Under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, AgraME, the Middle East's longest-running agriculture, animal, and aquaculture farming exhibition and conference, is set to host its largest edition yet. Taking place from October 7-8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event will focus on building a more resilient and sustainable agricultural ecosystem in the region.

Aligned with the UAE’s 2030 National Vision, which prioritises sustainable food production and the integration of modern technologies, AgraME aims to enhance local production and ensure food security. Co-located with AgroFarm Middle East, a global brand specialising in animal farming, the event fosters collaboration, enabling attendees to connect with the right professionals and network with a diverse range of buyers and partners under one roof.

The exhibition will feature a wide array of sectors, including agriculture, aquaculture, horticulture/vertical farming, livestock health and nutrition, and veterinary equipment and supplies, ensuring comprehensive industry engagement. A key focus this year is advancements in animal healthcare, essential for sustainable agriculture and livestock welfare. With the growing demand for animal-based products across the Middle East and Africa, AgraME addresses the increasing need for advanced veterinary services in the expanding animal farming sector.

Alan Kelly, commercial and strategy director at Informa Connect, stated: "As the UAE continues to make significant strides towards achieving its ambitious food security goals, Informa Connect, along with AgraME, is proud to be at the forefront of these advancements. By showcasing the latest innovations in agriculture, aquaculture, and animal health, we aim to work closely with the UAE government to support its vision of becoming a global leader in food security by 2051. This event serves as a critical platform for fostering collaboration, driving industry growth, and reinforcing our commitment to a resilient and sustainable agricultural future for the region."

For the first time, AgraME will host the Regenerative Agriculture Middle East Conference, bringing together visionary agricultural leaders and experts for in-depth discussions on advancing food security, ecosystem restoration, and sustainable practices. The event will open with an address by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, followed by key topics such as innovations in regenerative agriculture technology, strategies to combat desertification, and establishing global partnerships to drive future growth and resilience in the region. Ahmed Khalil, portfolio director of AgraME, added: "With two decades of experience organising leading agricultural events, we are committed to bringing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions to the Middle East. The 16th edition will spotlight pressing issues like food security, resilience, and regenerative practices, aligning with the UAE’s national strategy to achieve agricultural self-sufficiency. AgraME is not just an exhibition—it’s a platform for innovation, collaboration, and long-term partnerships that will help shape a resilient and sustainable agricultural future for the region." Balco Australia, a leader in the hay export industry, joins AgraME as a key sponsor. Established in 1990, Balco plays an active role in building a global agricultural supply chain that adds value for all stakeholders. AgraME 2024 is free for visitors. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with 150+ exhibitors, and those looking to upgrade their experience can attend Regenerative Agriculture Middle East, the co-located premium conference, by securing a premium delegate pass for $699. This pass grants access to an international gathering of over 300 professionals, featuring 22+ dynamic discussions led by industry experts, with access to the exhibition floor and free seminars. Additionally, delegates will benefit from private meetings with VIPs and industry leaders and receive a one-year Streamly subscription for ongoing access to event recordings and valuable content.

Click here for registration.