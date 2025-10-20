  • search in Khaleej Times
Afrobeats superstar Davido brings 5IVE Alive Tour to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena

Tickets start at Dh175 and are available now at coca-cola-arena.com

Published: Mon 20 Oct 2025, 12:48 PM

9 gang members face trial in UAE for kidnapping, filming victim naked to extort money

Over 100 UAE users report issues at Snapchat, Roblox, Amazon, Fortnite amid global outage

2 dead after Emirates SkyCargo plane operated by ACT Airlines skids off Hong Kong runway

Coca-Cola Arena will welcome Grammy-nominated Afrobeats superstar Davido as he brings his highly anticipated 5IVE Alive Tour to Dubai on November 8, 2025. The hitmaker returns to Dubai’s home of live entertainment with an unforgettable live show, blending infectious rhythms and global Afrobeats anthems, joined by special guests soon to be announced. 

The global singer, songwriter and record producer will perform his chart-topping hits alongside new music from his fifth studio album 5IVE, released in April 2025. The 17-track album has dominated global charts with singles including “Awuke,” “Funds,” “With You,” and “Offa Me”.

5IVE features an all-star line-up of global artists such as Omah Lay, Chris Brown, Musa Keys and many more. Blending Afrobeats with R&B, Reggaeton and Dancehall, the record showcases Davido’s versatility while staying true to his African heritage. 

“Dubai holds a special place in my heart,” says Davido. “The energy at Coca-Cola Arena was unforgettable, and I can’t wait to return this November with an even bigger show. This performance is all about celebrating Afrobeats on a global stage.” 

Known for global hits like “Fall”, “If” and “Unavailable”, Davido has become one of the most influential artists of his generation. With over a decade of shaping Afrobeats and multiple international awards including MTV, BET, AFRIMA, NAACP, and Headies, his influence extends far beyond the charts as he continues to serve as a cultural ambassador, taking Afrobeats to audiences around the world. 

Fans can look forward to an electrifying night of music, rhythm, and culture as Davido lights up the Coca-Cola Arena stage this November. 

Tickets 

Tickets for Davido & Friends – 5IVE Alive Tour at Coca-Cola Arena are now available at coca-cola-arena.com. Fans are encouraged to book early to secure their spot for one of the most anticipated shows of the year. 

Event Details 

Who: Davido & Friends – 5IVE Alive Tour 

When: Saturday, 8 November 2025 

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai 

Ticket prices: 

  • Fan Pit – Dh525 

  • Floor Standing – Dh275 

  • Gold – Dh425 

    Silver – Dh225 

  • Bronze – Dh175 

Available at: coca-cola-arena.com 