African trainer Ishaq Kayiizi takes over the fitness industry in the Middle East

Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 12:48 PM

As the fitness industry continues to grow in the UAE, one trainer has stood out as a leader and an inspiration to many. With over a decade of experience and a passion for helping others reach their goals, Ishaq Kayiizi has established a reputation as one of the top fitness trainers in the UAE. Growing up in Africa, Kayiizi faced many challenges, including limited access to basic necessities and resources. But rather than letting these struggles hold him back, Kayiizi used them as motivation to work hard and develop the skills and determination he needed to achieve his dreams.

Today, Kayiizi is a successful fitness coach, influencer, personal trainer, and fitness expert and model with nearly a decade of experience and over 1,500 hours of one-on-one training sessions under his belt. He has worked with high-profile clients such as Jurrien Timber, Ajax Defender, and Issa Drop, former West Ham and now Fulham player, and has been nominated for the Black Excellence Awards as the 'Life Coach of the Year'.

But Kayiizi's biggest accomplishment to date can be attributed to the launch of his own fitness centre in Uganda, called IK Fitness, where he aims to give back to his community and inspire others to lead healthy and active lives. In the future, he hopes to expand his business to the Middle East and across Africa, revolutionising the fitness industry in the process.

Kayiizi's story is one of hard work, determination, and perseverance in the face of adversity. Through his journey, he has learned the importance of staying focused and committed to one’s goals, and he hopes to inspire others to do the same. As he says, “Dreams don’t work unless you do, so keep a straight mind because nothing is impossible. Aim for your dreams, just don’t lose yourself along the way.”

In the coming years, Kayiizi hopes to continue making a positive impact in the world of fitness and to inspire others to pursue their own dreams and aspirations. As a rising star in the industry, he is definitely someone to watch out for in 2023 and beyond.

