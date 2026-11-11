AFRA, Unisonic and Unigeneral showcase electronics portfolio in Berlin

AFRA, Unisonic and Unigeneral were showcased at an international event in Berlin, bringing together three electronics brands and their latest product offerings for an audience of industry professionals, business representatives and visitors from different markets.

The showcase provided an opportunity to present a diverse range of electronics and home appliance solutions while engaging with visitors and industry stakeholders. The participation also created a platform for discussions around evolving consumer preferences, product innovation and opportunities within international markets.

AFRA presented its portfolio of home appliances and consumer electronics, highlighting products focused on functionality, reliability and everyday convenience. The brand's approach draws inspiration from Japanese innovation, combining practical technology with accessible solutions for modern households.

Alongside AFRA, Unisonic and Unigeneral presented their respective electronics portfolios, creating a combined showcase covering multiple product categories and consumer needs.

The Berlin event also offered an opportunity to explore international market trends and engage with potential business partners and industry professionals. Conversations at the event focused on changing consumer expectations, product development and the growing demand for practical and accessible technology.

The participation of the three brands reflected their broader international outlook, with activities and market connections extending across regions including the GCC, Japan, the United Kingdom and other international markets.

The event provided a valuable platform for AFRA, Unisonic and Unigeneral to present their products to an international audience while strengthening awareness of their growing presence across global markets.