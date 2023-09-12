AFRA set to dazzle its audience with its 3rd edition in Dubai on September 16

An oasis of finesse and luxury, AFRA’s third edition promises to be no exception as it rings in the festive season with aplomb and show; The event boasts a stellar line-up of designers comprising of big names in the couture world as well as handpicked debut designers

Published: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 9:00 AM

AFRA — a grandiose showcase of luxury and lifestyle — is back to set the global fashion scene ablaze with its third edition on September 16 at Ritz Carlton DIFC Dubai after two memorable fashion soirees.

Niti Gupta and Aniqah Javed, Founders, AFRA, have conceptualised and curated a vibrant festive fiesta where haute couture, luxury pret, ready-to-wear styles, and accessories will form a melodious concord of classic elegance and contemporary twists.

The game-changing fashion event has successfully established itself as a premier platform that showcases the intersection of design, creativity and culture. With every edition revolving around a significant trend setting theme, this edition promises to be no exception as it rings in the festive season with aplomb and show.

True to its ethos of celebrating the unique tapestry of global fashion, of promoting diversity and cross-cultural exchange of ideas and creativity, AFRA has proved to be a perfect launch pad for designers foraying into the Dubai market.

The focus of this season is primarily on South Asian designers and the new found designers promise to lay out the red carpet for the best in the festive fashion space, bringing fresh new designs and collections.

It’s surreal and humbling to see that the vision with which AFRA was started has been successful. Through this platform, they are giving an impetus to young talent along with bringing world-class fashion to a discerning clientele and are also ensuring that it is handpicked, thoughtfully curated and styled, to suit the refined choices and preferences.

Opening doors for just a day on the September 16, the presence of 70 designers under one roof, is an outing that needs to be pencilled in your diaries as a must visit event. AFRA boasts a stellar line-up of designers comprising of big names in the couture world as well as handpicked debut designers.

Returning for a third season with AFRA are globally loved Luxury Couturiers — Iqbal Hussain, Shamaeel Ansari, Zain Hashmi, Salahuddin & Pasha, Sana Safinaz, Farah Zubair, Zainab Zulfiqar, Maliha’s Studio, Shazia Hashwani, ARK, Nergisse & Veera, and many more.

Lending an aura of enchantment and high-octane glamour will be the “Queen of Kaftans” — Pria Katari Puri, well-acclaimed stylist and designer — Rajat Tangri, known worldwide for his eclectic and fun styles and Vyoum Store, which is bringing multi designers collections, curated by Ritu Sekksaria.

Adding the right dose of sparkling glam is an exclusive selection of fine and fashion jewellery, right from statement bijoux by Vinita Michael, Karishma Joolry, Parisa Jewels, Label RM, to elegant and serene pearl jewellery from ByTan, exclusive leather jewellery by Noupelle, and glass jewellery by Maraasim by TBE. Fancy clutches by kokommo and Minsta complete the look!

Adding the glamour to the home and lifestyle section are Mina Siddique, Metal Paper Scissors, London Homes, Talking silently, etc. Some of the designers coming to AFRA for the first time are Rizwan Beyg, AFH Ayesha Farook, Preeti Kler, Umar Khan, Bhat Shawl Industry, and many many more. AFRA has really curated a substantial show, where there is something for every festive occasion, every mood and to suit each one’s unique style sensibility.

The complete list of designers are AFRA are as follows:

AFH- Ayesha Farook, Aleena Fareena, Alish Apparel, Aminah Sultan Couture, Arab Crab, ARK, Attractions By Anni, Bhat Shawl Industry, ByTan, Dahlia By Sehar Zafar, Divineraga By Friends Edit, Dragon Fly, Ego, Escapades, Farah Zubair, Fatima Omer, Gisele, IQA, Iqbal Hussain, Joolry By Karishma, JR Jewelry, Kanya Couture, Kiran Shah, Kokommo, Label RM, LAJ By Lajwanti, Less Is The New More, London Homes, Madeeha Khurram, Maison De Lace, Maisa, Maliha’s Studio, Maraasim By TBE, Mariyana, Mehr Khan, Mehreen Humayun, Mia & Mila, Mina Siddique, Mini Sondhi, Minsta, Mishal Mirza, Mohammed Mazhar, Moushe , Nadia Sohaib, Nasreen Humayun, LUTF by Nazish, Nergisse & Veera, Nona Sarna, Noupelle, Parisa, Pasha Fabrics, Pria Kataaria Puri, Preeti Kler, Rajat Tangri, Reese, Ritu Sekksaria, Rizwan Beyg, Salahuddin & Pasha, Sana Safinaz, Sapphire, Sash & Co., Shamaeel Ansari, Shazia Hashwani, Soul, Stone Metal Scissors, Talking Silently, Tehmina Jillani, Tilla-Et-Noor, Umaima Mustafa, Umar Khan, Vinita Michael, Vyoum, Zahra Sohaira, Zain Hashmi, Zainab Chottani, Zainab Zulfiqar, and Zebaish By Misbah Mitha.