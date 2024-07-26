Affordables opens in Silicon Central Mall, Dubai today

Affordables, the premier destination for stylish yet budget-friendly fashion, is set to inaugurate its new store in Silicon Central Mall, Dubai today. To celebrate this exciting milestone, Affordables is offering an exclusive treat for early birds. The first 100 customers to walk through the doors on opening day will receive Dh50 vouchers, redeemable on a wide range of products in-store.

“Consumers today not only look for a bargain, but an immersive experience. The treasure hunt experience that Affordables offers has led two-thirds of all shoppers to their stores. Affordables gives shoppers the opportunity to find the latest trends and brands they know and love at an attractive price. We are confident that our concept will continue to thrive, evolve and increase their footprint worldwide,” said a spokesperson.