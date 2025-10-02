Visionary Ayesha Shaik hosts AES Entrepreneurs’ Summit 2025

The entrepreneurial spirit in the UAE reached new heights on 30th September 2025, as the AES Entrepreneurs’ Summit 2025, in association with Khaleej Times, unfolded at Glendale International School, Dubai. The power-packed evening united more than 100 entrepreneurs, business leaders, aspiring founders, and business students for an inspiring exchange of ideas, collaboration, and opportunities.

Organised by AES – Edu | Marketing | Events | Network, the summit reflected the brand’s mission of empowering entrepreneurs and creating meaningful platforms for growth. Founded by Ayesha Shaik—visionary entrepreneur, UAE’s first Phonics Teacher Influencer, and podcaster—AES continues to deliver branding, events, IT, marketing, and educational initiatives that fuel both personal and professional development.

The summit agenda featured business talks, expert panel discussions, live presentations, premium networking, and felicitations, concluding with a high tea that encouraged further dialogue. Significantly, the event celebrated inclusivity, welcoming 10 People of Determination entrepreneurs who showcased their journeys and contributions, along with five POD volunteers who actively supported the programme, making it a truly empowering and community-driven gathering.

In her address, Ayesha Shaik emphasised: “This is not just an event; it’s a gateway for entrepreneurs to explore fresh ideas, build impactful collaborations, and drive growth.” The presence of both students and experienced entrepreneurs created a rich platform where learning and collaboration thrived.

Adding to the momentum, Ayesha announced that Season 3 of her podcast, Chai Shai with Ayesha, launching in October 2025. Since September 2024, the show has hosted 150+ inspiring guests across industries. Looking ahead, AES will celebrate AES 101 Inspiring People, followed by the next AES Entrepreneurs’ Summit scheduled for January 18, 2026.

The 2025 summit’s success reaffirmed AES’s commitment to fostering an inclusive, innovative, and collaborative entrepreneurial ecosystem in the UAE and beyond.