AES Achievers Summit & Honours 2026 to celebrate UAE changemakers

Dubai is set to witness the AES Achievers Summit & Honours 2026 – Season 2 on September 26 at the Museum of the Future, bringing together entrepreneurs, community leaders, changemakers, achievers and distinguished guests under the theme “Tribute to the UAE.”

Organised by AES, with the support of Eduscan Group and Khaleej Times as Media Partner, the event has been designed as a celebration of achievement with a strong focus on community impact, inclusion and meaningful recognition.

The initiative reflects the vision of Ayesha Shaik, founder of AES, who has been building platforms that connect education, entrepreneurship, community development and social impact. Through AES, her vision is to create opportunities where individuals from diverse backgrounds are seen, supported, recognised and given a platform to grow. The Achievers Summit & Honours is an extension of that vision, bringing business, recognition and inclusion together under one roof.

The day will feature the AES Achievers Business Summit, placing a special spotlight on 50+ businesses from the AES Entrepreneurs Club and providing entrepreneurs with a platform to gain visibility, connect, collaborate and celebrate their journeys.

The evening will host the AES Achievers Honours, recognising inspiring individuals across 30 diverse award categories spanning entrepreneurship, education, healthcare, media, arts, community service, innovation, wellness and more.

A key highlight of the evening will be its strong CSR and inclusivity focus, with People of Determination, cancer warriors and senior citizens being represented, celebrated and given meaningful visibility on the platform. Special cultural and inspirational performances, including performances by People of Determination, will further reinforce the event’s message of inclusion and empowerment.

Through the theme “Tribute to the UAE,” the event will celebrate the UAE’s values of diversity, tolerance, opportunity, compassion and community spirit.

AES Achievers Summit & Honours 2026 aims to bring business, recognition, social impact and inclusion together on one platform, while celebrating individuals and communities contributing meaningfully to the UAE.