AES Achievers Summit & Honours 2026 celebrates excellence and inclusion at Museum of the Future

The Dubai event brought together entrepreneurs, achievers and community members for networking, recognition and cultural celebrations

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 23 Oct 2026, 1:54 PM
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The AES Achievers Summit & Honours 2026 brought together entrepreneurs, achievers and community members for a day of networking, recognition and cultural celebrations at the Museum of the Future, Dubai, on October 10, 2026.

The occasion was graced by Sheikha Aisha Humaid Al Mualla and Abdullah Al Mainah, whose presence added distinction to the celebrations. Organised by AES Edu Marketing Events Network FZE, led by its founder, Ayesha Shaik, the summit celebrated business excellence, community contributions and inclusion.

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The morning featured the AES Business Networking Meetup, offering entrepreneurs and professionals opportunities to connect, exchange ideas and explore collaborations. Visionary business leaders from the AES community were felicitated for their achievements and contributions. Panel discussions brought perspectives on business growth, visibility and mindset.

The evening showcased cultural performances featuring People of Determination, cancer warriors and AES community members, celebrating talent, courage and resilience. Awardees who had demonstrated exceptional accomplishments in their respective fields were honoured for their dedication and impact.

Spanning morning business conversations and evening celebrations, the summit reflected AES’s commitment to building connections and creating an inclusive platform where entrepreneurship, achievement and community spirit are celebrated together. It highlighted the strength of a community united by shared purpose and mutual support.


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