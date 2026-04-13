Aeras Aviation expands global footprint with new Dubai South facility

Aeras Aviation, a global aviation asset management and aftermarket services company headquartered in Dubai, has announced strategic facility expansions in both Miami and Dubai as part of an accelerated global growth plan.

The company's Miami warehouse has expanded from 25,000 to 50,000 square feet, significantly increasing storage capacity and operational efficiency. Key enhancements include expanded inbound and outbound logistics for faster turnaround, improved quality control zones and shipping areas, and advanced inventory management for enhanced accuracy and transparency.

In addition, Aeras Aviation is opening a new warehouse in Dubai South dedicated to supporting overhauled engine components, line replaceable units (LRUs), and kitting operations. The facility will provide optimised LRU processing and kitting, localised ready-to-install QEC and airfoil kit capabilities, and improved access to Gulf, Africa, and Europe trade routes. The location is strategically positioned adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport, which is undergoing a $35 billion expansion set to make it one of the world's largest aviation hubs.

“The company’s recent growth follows a period of sustained investment in its operational foundations,” said Demetrios Bradshaw, chief executive officer of Aeras Aviation. “Over the past two years, priority has been given to strengthening talent, infrastructure, quality systems and geographic reach, creating the conditions for disciplined expansion.”

Founded in 2017, Aeras Aviation specialises in engine lifecycle management, including engine teardowns, fan blade exchange programmes, used serviceable material supply, and comprehensive asset management. The company serves commercial and cargo airlines, leasing companies, and MROs worldwide, and maintains ASA-100 and ISO 9001:2015 certifications with zero non-conformances across recent audits.

"Mature engine maintenance is no longer just about cost. It is about availability," said Bradshaw. "Our Dubai location allows us to move high-value aviation components rapidly, bridging the East and the West."

With more than 50 employees across offices in the UAE, UK, and US, Aeras Aviation continues to invest in digital transformation and operational excellence as it positions itself to capture growing demand across two of the world's most active aviation regions.