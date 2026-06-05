AEON Dubai makes sports medicine core to longevity care, linking muscle strength to long-term health

AEON Centre for Regenerative Wellness at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai has formally integrated advanced sports medicine into its core longevity protocols, positioning muscular strength and physical conditioning as foundational pillars of long-term health. For patients seeking a proactive, science-led approach, muscle mass is increasingly understood as one of the most reliable predictors of health span.

Sarcopenia, the progressive loss of muscle mass and function, begins as early as the fourth decade of life, accelerating significantly after 60. This decline impacts physical capacity, metabolic function, and cognitive health.

"True longevity is about maintaining quality of life across every decade," says Dr Jaffer Khan, founder and CEO of AEON. "Muscle is a metabolically active organ. Applying sports medicine to longevity care gives patients a scientifically grounded way to protect their strength and independence proactively."

Consulting a premier sports doctor Dubai patients trust means accessing a level of musculoskeletal assessment, movement analysis, and conditioning strategy rarely available within standard wellness settings.

AEON’s sports medicine physicians collaborate with longevity specialists to target three interconnected outcomes:

Metabolic health: Lean muscle development improves insulin sensitivity and supports glucose regulation.

Cognitive resilience: Physical exertion triggers the release of myokines—muscle-produced proteins that support neuroplasticity.

Structural longevity: Advanced assessments ensure patients maintain the mobility and bone density required for long-term independence.

Every patient begins with advanced diagnostics, musculoskeletal screening, and movement analysis to establish a baseline. From this foundation, a personalised protocol is co-developed with your sports doctor Dubai physician and refined as results evolve.

This framework integrates seamlessly with AEON Clinic’s other regenerative programmes, including hormonal optimisation and peptide therapy. Ultimately, sports medicine is not just for athletes; it is one of the most powerful and measurable interventions available in preventive and longevity medicine.