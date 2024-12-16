Advantech secures top 5 spot in '2024 Best Taiwan Global Brands'

Advantech, a global leader in industrial IoT, today announced it has been selected the top 5 of '2024 Best Taiwan Global Brands' with a brand value of US$851 million. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Advantech has ranked among top 5 of the 'Best Taiwan Global Brands' since 2018, demonstrating the strong competitiveness of the company’s brand and its long-term value in the global market, as well as earning widespread recognition and support from the international customers.

Eric Chen, president of general management at Advantech, stated, "The key to the continued growth of Advantech's brand value lies in our keen insight into global trends and our continuous innovation. Even with rapid changes in the industrial environment and the accelerated evolution of AI applications, Advantech remains on the forefront of industrial trends, and is actively forging new opportunities. By combining the company’s strong advantages in edge computing hardware with Edge AI SDK software integration solutions, and by driving the global implementation of AIoT solutions through ‘sector-driven’ strategies, Advantech is assisting key industries—such as semiconductors, healthcare, and smart factories—achieve high-performance, high-value-added smart transformations. This year, Advantech has once again won widespread recognition throughout the industry by placing among Top 5 of the 'Best Taiwan Global Brands'. This honour is proof of Advantech's technological leadership in the global AIoT field, and also shows that our brand influence and market value have placed us at the cutting edge of industrial trends."

In response to the rapidly growing demand for edge computing and AI, Advantech is accelerating its brand evolution and market deployment in 2024 with a core strategy of 'sector-driven', built on three major elements: Platform (leveraging technological platforms as the foundation), Orchestration (pursuing collaboration and co-creation), and Sector (specific solutions for different industries and fields). Specifically, Advantech is actively promoting diverse and open AI software and hardware integration platforms based on smart IoT systems and embedded platforms, and is working with global partners to optimise the AI ecosystem. Moreover, the company is targeting the five key markets of edge intelligence systems, smart manufacturing, energy and utilities, smart healthcare, and smart retail and services. At the same time, Advantech is deepening its presence in the six regional markets of North America, China, Europe, emerging markets, Japan, and South Korea. By synergising different product categories, vertical industries, and geographic regions, Advantech anticipates a more pronounced growth as Edge AI adoption continues to expand. Advantech's altruistic corporate culture, sustainable development vision and great emphasis on talent cultivation have not only recognised in Forbes' 2024 Best Employers list, but also earned its place in TIME Magazine’s 2024 list of the World’s 500 Most Sustainable Companies. Looking ahead, Advantech will continue to focus on innovation, enhance its brand value, and collaborate with global ecosystem partners to accelerate the global implementation of AIoT solutions, striving to become the most influential global company in the AIoT industry and realise its brand vision of 'Enabling an intelligent planet'.

