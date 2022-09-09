Advanced Media partners with SAE Dubai

Published: Fri 9 Sep 2022, 2:38 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Sep 2022, 2:42 PM

Headquartered in Dubai, Advanced Media is one of the Middle East’s largest distributors of broadcast, professional video and photography equipment and accessories representing more than 100 recognisable brands including Sony Professional Solutions, Zeiss, DJI, and RED. It was co-founded by Kaveh Farnam and Alaa al Rantisi in 2002.

Owing to their passion for the Middle Eastern film community, Advanced Media has decided to empower aspiring filmmakers with financial support through SAE Institute Dubai. Farnam, said: "Films allow us to experience the lives of others and reflect on our own. The power of film is in the narratives that reveal the truth, represent the ordinary and reimagine the world with more empathy and understanding. We hope that the narratives of the Middle East can finally be told as they should in pursuit of truth and peace."

Advanced Media has agreed to grant a scholarship amounting to a total sum of Dh50,000 every year to deserving Iranian and Palestinian students who wish to pursue professional education by enrolling into SAE Dubai’s bachelors degree in filmmaking. Current film students at SAE Dubai are also eligible in applying for the scholarship.

Razan Takash, head of film department at SAE Dubai, said: "This is a wonderful initiative that will provide much needed support to filmmakers from this region which is rich in powerful voices that need to be heard and incredible stories that now get to be told."

SAE Institute is the global leader in creative media education and has been the most preferred choice for students wanting to study a creative media bachelors degree in the UAE since 2005.

Interested new students can apply to enrol into bachelor of film at SAE and go through the pre-decided selection process final grant amount will be decided at the end of the selection process.

Additionally, students can benefit from our flexible payment plans (yearly, trimester or monthly plans). For more information about the grant or to enroll, call +971 4 360 6456 or visit dubai.sae.edu.