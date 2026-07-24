ADS Management Tax Consultancy launches Aicountant.tech

ADS Management Tax Consultancy LLC, which has supported more than 12,000 UAE businesses and was recognised as the Most Innovative AI Tax Advisory Firm in the UAE 2026 at The Gate Summit, has launched Aicountant.tech — an AI-powered e-invoicing platform designed to help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and accounting firms prepare for the UAE's mandatory Peppol-based e-invoicing rollout.

The UAE's transition to mandatory e-invoicing demands more than new software. Businesses must redesign finance processes, cleanse master data and establish governance frameworks before real-time invoice exchange can function reliably. Many MSMEs currently operate with disconnected systems — customer records in a CRM, invoices built in spreadsheets and accounts maintained in separate software — creating duplicate data, inconsistent tax information and manual workarounds that complicate compliance.

Aicountant.tech addresses this through AI tax intelligence and OCR-based invoice extraction, which automate the steps most prone to human error, alongside compliance validation that checks invoices against FTA requirements before submission. The platform covers readiness assessment, implementation, compliance monitoring and integration with accounting and ERP software widely used across the UAE. Accounting firms can also manage e-invoicing compliance for multiple client entities from a single workspace.

Dhakshay B Chandran, founder and CEO, said: "Many businesses still see e-invoicing as an IT project. In reality, success depends on finance processes, data quality and governance. Artificial intelligence is making e-invoicing more accessible by reducing implementation complexity, improving compliance accuracy and helping businesses prepare confidently for the UAE's digital tax future."

As the UAE continues advancing its digital economy strategy, initiatives that combine professional expertise with emerging technologies are expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting business compliance, enhancing transparency and helping organisations adapt to the country's evolving regulatory environment.

Aicountant.tech is available now. For details, visit: adsauditors.com.