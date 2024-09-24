ADNOC Voyager and A-MAP lead the charge: 2024 dealers’ meet focuses on development and differentiation

ADNOC Distribution, in collaboration with its exclusive UAE distributor, Al Muqarram Auto Parts LLC (A-MAP), successfully hosted the second annual ‘ADNOC Voyager Dealers’ meet on September 19 at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Dubai, bringing together ADNOC Distribution and A-Map leadership with 260 lubricant dealers from across the UAE.

Under the theme “Develop and Differentiate with ADNOC Voyager”, the event underscored ADNOC Voyager’s steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers. Guests were introduced to innovative solutions to drive business growth and differentiation in an increasingly competitive market. The ADNOC Voyager Annual Dealers’ meet has evolved into a vital forum for discussing market trends and fostering a shared vision for the future.

The event concluded with recognition of top-performing ADNOC Voyager dealers, who received special awards from senior ADNOC Distribution and A-MAP management.

More than a business meeting, the gathering served as a powerful demonstration of ADNOC Voyager’s enduring partnership with A-MAP and our collective commitment to realising continued growth.