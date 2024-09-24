ADNOC Voyager and A-MAP lead the charge: 2024 dealers’ meet focuses on development and differentiation

#IamPEACE Global Peace Conference in Dubai announces a global platform for lasting peace and unity
Leaders, Diplomats and Peace advocates convergedin Dubai to pledge inner peace as the bedrock of permanent world harmony
ADNOC Distribution, in collaboration with its exclusive UAE distributor, Al Muqarram Auto Parts LLC (A-MAP), successfully hosted the second annual ‘ADNOC Voyager Dealers’ meet on September 19 at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Dubai, bringing together ADNOC Distribution and A-Map leadership with 260 lubricant dealers from across the UAE.
Under the theme “Develop and Differentiate with ADNOC Voyager”, the event underscored ADNOC Voyager’s steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers. Guests were introduced to innovative solutions to drive business growth and differentiation in an increasingly competitive market. The ADNOC Voyager Annual Dealers’ meet has evolved into a vital forum for discussing market trends and fostering a shared vision for the future.
The event concluded with recognition of top-performing ADNOC Voyager dealers, who received special awards from senior ADNOC Distribution and A-MAP management.
More than a business meeting, the gathering served as a powerful demonstration of ADNOC Voyager’s enduring partnership with A-MAP and our collective commitment to realising continued growth.
Leaders, Diplomats and Peace advocates convergedin Dubai to pledge inner peace as the bedrock of permanent world harmony
One Broker Group announced as exclusive sales partner
The comprehensive initiative promises to drive creative impact across a range of specialised fields
The award honours innovation leaders who have made an outstanding contribution toward the attainment of the UN's vision for a better quality of human life and global prosperity
This month’s highlight is the grand Dh20 million cash prize, along with 10 additional Dh100,000 prizes, and a chance to win a Maserati Ghibli
The Green Spine, designed by URB in collaboration with EPIC Lab, promises to redefine urban mobility through 100 per cent solar-powered trams and eco-conscious infrastructure