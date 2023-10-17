ADNOC Voyager and A-MAP co-host the Inaugural Dealers Meet 2023

ADNOC Voyager unveiled a new product range at the Dealers Meet 2023, launching the top-tier SP Grade oil

Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 12:05 PM

ADNOC Voyager’s SP Grade oil is the highest grade from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and is produced from the globally acclaimed Murban base oil

Al Muqarram Auto Parts LLC (A-MAP), the exclusive distributor of ADNOC Voyager in the UAE, and ADNOC Distribution successfully hosted the ADNOC Voyager Dealers Meet 2023. The event, held in Dubai, saw the participation of over 150 respected dealers of lubricant oils from across the UAE. Bringing together dealers from across all emirates, the Inaugural Dealers Meet 2023 recognised and celebrated each industry participant and served as a platform to launch pioneering new product lines to the market.

ADNOC Voyager, renowned for its dedication to delivering exceptional quality and value in the UAE market, unveiled an exciting new product range, with ADNOC’s top-tier SP Grade oil, the highest grade from the American Petroleum Institute (API), taking centre stage. The entire ADNOC Voyager range, including the newly unveiled SP Grade, is proudly produced from the globally acclaimed Murban base oil. The event included an awe-inspiring showcase of the Lamborghini Hurracan Evo V10, accompanied by two life-sized ADNOC Voyager SP Grades oil cans, signifying the apex of engine oil technology, tailored for supercars and high-performance vehicles.

Ali Al Sadi, VP of lubricants, base oil and specialties at ADNOC Distribution: emphasised the significance of this new product portfolio, stating: "At ADNOC Distribution, we strive to become the supplier of choice for our customers, offering them the highest quality of products and services. Our new product portfolio allows us to uphold our legacy of marketing a range of oil lubricants that deliver top-tier performance while ensuring the health of engines is optimised”.

Asad Badami, the managing director of A-MAP, expressed his outlook on the future, stating: 'We are dedicated to advancing our business towards a more significant, superior, and increasingly successful future in the UAE. Our journey is marked by the pursuit of operational excellence and, above all, by delivering an enhanced value proposition to our customers."

ADNOC Voyager's exciting new product range is now readily available across the UAE, paving the way for a brighter, more efficient future for the automotive industries.