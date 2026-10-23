Adil Supermarket brings the spirit of Diwali to life with festive foods and traditional decorations

As families across the UAE prepare to celebrate Diwali, Adil Supermarket is bringing the festive spirit to shoppers with an extensive range of quality food products, traditional festive favourites and decorative essentials designed to make the occasion special.

From sweets and savoury snacks to everyday cooking essentials, the supermarket offers a diverse selection of products to help families prepare traditional festive meals and welcome guests. Health-conscious shoppers can also explore a range of organic products, adding more choice to their festive shopping.

Complementing its food selection is a collection of decorative diyas and festive accessories that reflect the warmth and traditions of Diwali. Whether preparing their homes for family gatherings or creating a festive atmosphere for the season, shoppers can find a variety of options to suit their celebrations.

Commenting on the festive offerings, Dr Dhananjay Datar, chairman and managing director of Adil Group of Supermarkets, said: "Diwali is a time of togetherness, tradition and sharing happiness with loved ones. At Adil Supermarket, we aim to make festive shopping convenient and enjoyable by offering our customers a wide variety of quality food products and decorative essentials under one roof. We understand the importance of familiar flavours and cherished traditions, and we remain committed to providing products that help families celebrate the occasion in their own special way."

With its focus on quality, variety and customer convenience, Adil Supermarket continues to cater to the diverse needs of UAE residents, bringing together everyday essentials and festive favourites for celebrations throughout the year.

This Diwali, shoppers can explore Adil Supermarket’s range of festive food products and decorations to add flavour, colour and warmth to their celebrations.