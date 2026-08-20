ADEPTS launches UAE’s first online ICV Score Calculator

ADEPTS Chartered Accountants, a UAE-based professional services firm, has launched the country’s first online ICV Score Calculator. The free tool enables businesses to obtain a preliminary estimate of their In-Country Value score within minutes.

Developed in line with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s National ICV framework, the calculator applies the core methodology, formulas, and scoring principles used in the official assessment process.

“Businesses have traditionally treated ICV as a certificate obtained once a year, rather than a commercial score that should be monitored and managed continuously,” said Aaliyan Ibrahim, founder and managing partner of ADEPTS. “This tool allows leadership teams to understand their position early, identify opportunities for improvement, and make more informed decisions before beginning the formal certification process.”

The calculator evaluates key ICV components, including third-party expenditure, investment in the UAE, Emiratisation, expatriate manpower costs, export revenue, and the advanced technology and sustainability bonus. It automatically adjusts the calculation depending on whether the business is a goods manufacturer or service provider.

After entering their financial and operational data and verifying their email address, users receive an itemised breakdown of their estimated ICV score.

ADEPTS emphasised that the calculator is intended for preliminary assessment, benchmarking, and internal planning. It does not replace an official ICV certificate, which must be reviewed and issued by an authorised certifying body based on verified financial information and supporting documentation.

“ICV performance is shaped by procurement, investment, workforce, and operational decisions made throughout the year,” Ibrahim added. “Understanding the impact of those decisions early can help businesses strengthen their ICV position and compete more effectively.”

The launch reinforces ADEPTS’ growing position in the UAE’s professional services market. It also reflects the firm’s continued investment in practical digital solutions that make complex regulatory requirements easier for businesses to understand and manage.

The ADEPTS ICV Score Calculator is now available at taxadepts.com/icv-score-calculator.