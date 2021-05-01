Adamjee Life deploys dedicated e-portal to benefit UAE customers

For the past 12 years, Adamjee Life’s commitment to excellence is driven by its core values. It has become one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing life insurance businesses due to its business model, which has garnered exemplary success and sustainable progress, attributed to its robust business distribution model, customer centricity, technology and innovation as its areas of focus.

During the pandemic, Adamjee Life deployed a dedicated e-portal and work-from-home model and settled claims in record turnaround time. It was one of the first companies to give a three months’ grace period to its customers and complimentary life insurance to all policyholders. Customers based in the UAE are also facilitated through the dedicated e-portal to access their policy related updates at any time.

Adamjee Life launched three online products — Covid Cover, Family Sehat and Pure Insurance. This was made possible through its technological infrastructure, which made attaining policies for customers efficient.

“Over the past decade, our business has expanded with multiple preeminent commercial banks for our bank assurance products and rapid expansion of our direct distribution channels. We have witnessed double-digit percentage growth consistently,” said Ali Haider, director — business distribution.

The company also understands the significance and rise of Window Takaful Operations (WTO) — Adamjee Life’s Takaful WTO covers a robust 39 per cent of the company’s new business portfolio.

It boasts over 90 per cent customer satisfaction rates through its claim settlement ratios and introduction of CS 360 — an integrated customer experience model.

Customers were provided with an exclusive customer loyalty card — Orbis — which gives discounts and provides up to 100 per cent reimbursement of admission fees with many well-reputed educational institutes onboard.