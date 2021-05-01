- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Adamjee Life deploys dedicated e-portal to benefit UAE customers
For the past 12 years, Adamjee Life’s commitment to excellence is driven by its core values. It has become one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing life insurance businesses due to its business model, which has garnered exemplary success and sustainable progress, attributed to its robust business distribution model, customer centricity, technology and innovation as its areas of focus.
During the pandemic, Adamjee Life deployed a dedicated e-portal and work-from-home model and settled claims in record turnaround time. It was one of the first companies to give a three months’ grace period to its customers and complimentary life insurance to all policyholders. Customers based in the UAE are also facilitated through the dedicated e-portal to access their policy related updates at any time.
Adamjee Life launched three online products — Covid Cover, Family Sehat and Pure Insurance. This was made possible through its technological infrastructure, which made attaining policies for customers efficient.
“Over the past decade, our business has expanded with multiple preeminent commercial banks for our bank assurance products and rapid expansion of our direct distribution channels. We have witnessed double-digit percentage growth consistently,” said Ali Haider, director — business distribution.
The company also understands the significance and rise of Window Takaful Operations (WTO) — Adamjee Life’s Takaful WTO covers a robust 39 per cent of the company’s new business portfolio.
It boasts over 90 per cent customer satisfaction rates through its claim settlement ratios and introduction of CS 360 — an integrated customer experience model.
Customers were provided with an exclusive customer loyalty card — Orbis — which gives discounts and provides up to 100 per cent reimbursement of admission fees with many well-reputed educational institutes onboard.
-
KT Network
Adamjee Life deploys dedicated e-portal to benefit UAE customers
For the past 12 years, Adamjee Life’s commitment to excellence is driven by its core values. It has become one of Pakistan’s...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Shine bright with Inglot’s two-fold Ramadan line...
The internationally celebrated beauty brand, Inglot, has announced... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ ‘Gold Promise’
Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one among the largest jewellery retailers globally with a strong retail network of 250 outlets...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Experience simplified shopping with Smart Baby’s...
Taking over the virtual world, the children’s apparel brand — Smart... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,712 cases, 1,681...
More than 44.1 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Now, send oxygen concentrators as gifts to India
The exemption for oxygen concentrators is allowed only till July 31. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Another Palm Jumeirah villa sold for Dh100 ...
European national buys luxury villa. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man fined Dh100,000 for driving at 205km/hr
The car and phones used in the incident were confiscated, and the... READ MORE
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day