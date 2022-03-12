Adamas Motors acquires Morgan Motor dealership in the UAE

We had signed the dealership agreements for Bahrain and Hong Kong with the group earlier.

Published: Sat 12 Mar 2022

Adamas Motors LLC, adds yet another iconic motoring brand in the UAE to its growing portfolio. Adamas Motors will soon launch performance cars from Morgan Motor Company. This appointment adds the UAE dealership to Bahrain and Hong Kong where Adamas already represents Morgan Motor.

The collaboration will be offering the Plus Six, Plus Four and the recently launched all-new Super 3 at the Adamas Motors showrooms on Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Manara, Dubai and Sheikha Salama Building on Zayed the First St, Al Khalidiyah, Abu Dhabi.

The addition of Morgan is a significant milestone in the journey of Adamas Motors. Karl Hamer, CEO and founder of Adamas Motors, talked about the latest addition to the group’s portfolio, he said: “We are extremely proud to have added Morgan Motors to our portfolio in the UAE.

The brand has been very dear to me as I have owned the Plus 8 in my early years, and it is still one of my favourite cars. I am honoured that I can share my passion for this brand with customers in Bahrain, Hong Kong and the UAE.” The Morgan Motors UAE showroom is currently under construction and will be ready to welcome all potential customers by May 2022.

Marcus Blake, chief sales officer, Morgan Motor Company, said: "We are immensely proud to be launching Morgan into the UAE with Adamas Group. We had signed the dealership agreements for Bahrain and Hong Kong with the group earlier. Working with Karl and the wider Adamas team, we know we are partnered with the right representatives to formally introduce Morgan into the region, both in the UAE and further afield."

"Morgan Motor Company is an intriguing mix of time-honoured craftsmanship and modern technology is unique within the automotive landscape. With our latest models and the upcoming all-new three-wheeler, we believe it is a compelling offer to customers in the UAE. We look forward to meeting the first Morgan owners in the country and would like to welcome Adamas Group into the family," he added.